Liveचंद्रबाबू नायडू ने पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, दिल्ली में उपवास पर बैठे
N Chandrababu Naidu: If you wont't fulfill our demands, we know how to get them fulfilled. This is about self respect of people of AP. Whenever there is an attack on our self-respect,we won't tolerate it. I am warning this govt&particularly the PM to stop attacking an individual. pic.twitter.com/OKUF4DQUZf— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu: Today we came here all the way to protest against central govt. Yesterday PM visited Andhra Pradesh, Guntur one day before the dharna. What is the need, I am asking. pic.twitter.com/7DA2NlRYYX— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu begins his daylong hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. His hunger strike is against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/UiLYgdysgl— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute at Rajghat. He is observing a daylong hunger strike here today against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jqlvtwYStn— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
इससे पहले केंद्रीय मंत्री नेताओं की पिटाई को लेकर दिए बयान को लेकर चर्चा में थे। पिछले महीने उन्होंने नागपुर के एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कहा था कि जनता से उतने ही वायदे करने चाहिए जितने कि पूरे किये जा सकें।
11 फरवरी 2019