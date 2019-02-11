शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Chandrababu Naidu begins his hunger strike, abdullah and kejriwal will support him

Live

चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, दिल्ली में उपवास पर बैठे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 08:51 AM IST
Chandrababu Naidu begins his hunger strike, abdullah and kejriwal will support him
चंद्रबाबू नायडू - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • नायडू आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष दर्जा दिलाने की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे।
  • सुबह आठ बजे से रात आठ बजे तक आंध्र भवन में भूख हड़ताल।
  • नायडू अपने मंत्रियों, पार्टी के विधायकों और सांसदों के साथ धरना पर हैं।
  • महागठबंधन के कई नेता धरनास्थल पर पहुंच सकते हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

09:31 AM, 11-Feb-2019
नायडू ने कहा, 'यदि आप हमारी मांगों को पूरा नहीं करते हैं तो हम जानते हैं कि उन्हें कैसे पूरा करवाया जाना है। यह आंध्र प्रदेश के लोगों के आत्मसम्मान को लेकर है। जब भी हमारे आत्मसम्मान पर हमला किया जाएगा, हम उसे बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। मैं इस सरकार को चेतावनी देता हूं और खासतौर से पीएम को कि वह व्यक्तिगत हमले करना बंद करें।'
 
09:14 AM, 11-Feb-2019
धरने पर बैठे चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा, 'आज हम यहां केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध करने के लिए आए हैं। धरने से एक दिन पहले कल पीएम आंध्र प्रदेश के गुंटूर पहुंचे थे। जिसकी जरूरत है मैं वही मांग रहा हूं।'
 
08:47 AM, 11-Feb-2019
चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने आंध्र प्रदेश भवन में अपनी भूख हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। उनकी भूख हड़ताल केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ है क्योंकि सरकार ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा नहीं दिया।
 
08:45 AM, 11-Feb-2019
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने राजघाट पर महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि दी। वह आज दिल्ली में आंध्र प्रदेश भवन में राज्य को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे।
 
08:42 AM, 11-Feb-2019
गौरतलब है कि टीडीपी राज्य के बंटवारे के बाद आंध्र प्रदेश से किए गए अन्याय का विरोध करते हुए पिछले साल भाजपा नीत एनडीए से बाहर हो गई थी। एक आधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि नायडू सोमवार को सुबह आठ बजे से रात आठ बजे तक आंध्र भवन में भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे। वह 12 फरवरी को राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद को एक ज्ञापन भी सौंपेंगे। 

मुख्यमंत्री अपने मंत्रियों, पार्टी के विधायकों, एमएलसी और सांसदों के साथ धरना पर हैं। राज्य कर्मचारी संघों, सामाजिक संगठनों और छात्र संगठनों के सदस्य भी इसमें शामिल होंगे।
08:35 AM, 11-Feb-2019
टीडीपी प्रमुख और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू अपने राज्य को विशेष दर्जा दिलाने और राज्य पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 2014 के तहत केंद्र द्वारा किए गए वादों को पूरा करने की मांग को लेकर आज दिल्ली में एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल पर हैं। अपने समर्थकों को लाने के लिए टीडीपी ने दो ट्रेनें भी बुक कराई है। धरने में उनके साथ नेशनल कांफ्रेस के फारूक अब्दुल्ला, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल भी देंगे। यह धरना आंध्र प्रदेश भवन में होगा।
chandrababu naidu arvind kejriwal farooq abdullah hunger strike special status चंद्रबाबू नायडू
