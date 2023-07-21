CBI: सीबीआई ने पांच अलग-अलग मामले किए दर्ज, सरकारी खजाने को 16.24 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने सरकारी खजाने को लगभग 16.24 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान पहुंचाने के आरोप में मिलिट्री इंजीनियर सर्विसेज जबलपुर के तत्कालीन जीई, एजीई, जेई और निजी फर्मों सहित कई आरोपियों के खिलाफ पांच अलग-अलग मामले दर्ज किए हैं। यह जानकारी सीबीआई ने दी है।
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered five separate cases against several accused including then GEs, AGEs, JE of Military Engineer Services Jabalpur, and private firms on the allegations of causing loss to the tune of Rs 16.24 crore (approx) to government… pic.twitter.com/Vd78ZMFdOC— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
