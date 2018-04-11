शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   CBI probing another Rs 5,280 crore loan taken by Mehul Choksi

PNB के बाद ICICI से मिले लोन पर सवालों में चोकसी, CBI कर रही 5,280 करोड़ की जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 07:19 PM IST
CBI probing another Rs 5,280 crore loan taken by Mehul Choksi
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने बुधवार को कहा कि आईआईसीआई बैंक के नेतृत्व में 31 बैंकों के एक कंसोर्टियम से मेहुल चोकसी और उनकी कंपनियों द्वारा 5,280 करोड़ रुपये के एक और ऋण की जांच की जा रही है। ये जांच चोकसी और उनके गीतांजली समूह के खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर के तहत ही की जा रही है। 
 

जांच एजेंसी ने कहा है कि ये मामला पंजाब नेशनल बैंक घोटाले से अलग हटकर है। वहीं सीबीआई ने पीएनबी घोटाले में केनरा बैंक (बहरीन शाखा) और एंटवर्प (बेल्जियम) के एक बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (बीओआई) के अधिकारी से पूछताछ की है। बता दें कि हीरे व्यापारियों (नीरव मोदी और चोकसी) पर विदेशी बैंकों से क्रेडिट का लाभ लेने का आरोप है। 

याद दिला दें कि दोनों व्यवसायियों (नीरव मोदी और चोकसी) ने इस वर्ष जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में अपने परिवार के साथ देश छोड़ दिया है। इसे भारतीय बैंकिंग प्रणाली में सबसे बड़ी धोखाधड़ी के रूप देखा जा रहा है। 

RELATED

mehul choksi gitanjali pnb scam cbi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

तमन्ना भाटिया
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' एक्ट्रेस को मिलेगा दादा साहेब फाल्के एक्सीलेंस अवॉर्ड, इस फिल्म से जीता था फैंस का दिल

11 अप्रैल 2018

arvind kejriwal
Bollywood

ऋचा चड्ढा के बाद एक और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने नेता जी पर कसा तंज, इस बार निशाने पर केजरीवाल

11 अप्रैल 2018

samantha rudra prabhu
Bollywood

मां बनने को लेकर नागार्जुन की बहू समांथा ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, 6 महीने पहले नागा चैतन्य से हुई है शादी

11 अप्रैल 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन से टलने वाली थी सोनम कपूर की शादी, इस शख्स के समझाने पर राजी हुआ परिवार

11 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

डिप्रेशन या तेवर नहीं, इस वजह से कपिल शर्मा नहीं कर रहे अपने शो की शूटिंग

11 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Television

सोशल मीडिया पर अमिताभ बच्चन के नाम से वायरल हो रहे मैसेज का असली सच आया सामने

11 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

जेल गए सलमान तो इस बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने दिया था बहनों का साथ, मगर सामने आकर नहीं की मुलाकात

11 अप्रैल 2018

science amazing
Science Wonders

विज्ञान की दुनिया से जुड़े 8 गजब के फेक्ट्स, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

11 अप्रैल 2018

soil test with underwear
Weird Stories

आपकी जमीन को उपजाऊ बना देगा अंडरवियर, हैरान मत हों, दुनिया में पापुलर हो रही है ये विधि

11 अप्रैल 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

इरफान खान की 'ब्लैकमेल' ने 'बागी2' को दी कड़ी टक्कर, 5 दिन में ही निकाली फिल्म की लागत

11 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

CM Siddaramaiah
India News

कर्नाटक: वोक्कालिगा समुदाय बना सिद्धारमैया के लिए 'सिरदर्द', सामने आई ये मुसीबत

देश के अन्य राज्यों की तरह कर्नाटक में भी चुनाव में जातियां अहम भूमिका निभाती हैं।

11 अप्रैल 2018

Chandrababu Naidu slams PM Modi on fast, said diversionary tactic
India News

मोदी के उपवास पर नायडू ने फेंका नमक, याद दिलाया भाजपा का खारापन

11 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul gandhi slams Prime minister Narendra Modi over unnao rape case
India News

उन्नाव रेप केस: PM पर बरसे राहुल, बोले- महिलाओं पर हो रहा अत्याचार, क्या इसपर भी उपवास रखेंगे?

11 अप्रैल 2018

Pm modi will be call to 20 bjp mla's for a ground report from the state
India News

लखनऊ पहुंचे अमित शाह, 20 विधायकों को फोन करके यूपी का हाल जानेंगे PM मोदी

11 अप्रैल 2018

trinmool congress
India News

बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: बीजेपी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से फिर लगा झटका

11 अप्रैल 2018

Haryana boards: Students write 'shayari' in answersheet, offer teachers
India News

छात्रों ने पास होने के लिए मैडम को दिया ये ऑफर, 'शेर-शायरी, चुटकुले' से भरी कॉपी

11 अप्रैल 2018

Sunni board says Shah Jahan gave it Taj ownership, Supreme Court asks for papers
India News

ताजमहल पर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड ने ठोका दावा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- दिखाओ शाहजहां के दस्तखत

11 अप्रैल 2018

आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर
India News

उन्नाव रेप केस : इलाहाबाद HC ने लिया स्वत: संज्ञान, सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी सुनवाई के लिए राजी

11 अप्रैल 2018

Dipak Misra
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- जजों के बीच मुकदमों का बंटवारा चीफ जस्टिस का विशेषाधिकार

11 अप्रैल 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Pm Narendra Modi On False Promises issue
India News

ओवैसी ने कहा- अपने झूठे वादों के लिए पीएम मोदी क्यों नहीं रखते उपवास

11 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

‘मोदी राज’ में भारत ने इस मोर्चे पर चीन को दी मात

कॉमनवेल्थ देशों से सबसे ज्यादा विदेशी निवेश भारत में आ रहा है। ये हम नहीं बल्कि कॉमनवेल्थ ट्रेड रिव्यू 2018 के जारी हुए आंकड़े बता रहे हैं। पूरी खबर जानिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

11 अप्रैल 2018

केजरीवाल 0:57

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर तंज कसना सीएम केजरीवाल को पड़ा भारी, इस मशहूर एक्ट्रेस ने किया ट्रोल

11 अप्रैल 2018

आधार 3:07

अब बदल जाएगा आपका 'आधार', इस बड़े बदलाव के बारे में जानना जरूरी

11 अप्रैल 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया 0:57

52 साल में पहली बार चुना जाएगा वीएचपी का अध्यक्ष

11 अप्रैल 2018

आईएएस 3:04

जानिए इस शख्स के बारे में जिनको पीएम मोदी ने कहा स्वच्छता अभियान का ‘हीरो’

11 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi
India News

PNB SCAM: CBI की विशेष अदालत ने नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी के खिलाफ जारी किए गैर जमानती वारंट

8 अप्रैल 2018

मेहुल चौकसी
India News

CBI ने मेहुल चोकसी को फिर भेजा नोटिस, जवाब में कहा- पासपोर्ट सस्पेंड, इसलिए आने में असमर्थ

20 मार्च 2018

मेहुल चोकसी
National

PNB fraud: मेहुल चोकसी को हो सकती है आजीवन कारावास की सजा

14 मार्च 2018

Vipul Ambani challenged against his arrest by CBI in PNB Scam
India News

PNB Scam: विपुल अंबानी ने अपनी गिरफ्तारी को दी चुनौती, CBI पर लगाया ये आरोप

14 मार्च 2018

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi
India News

PNB घोटाला: CBI ने नीरव मोदी और चोकसी को जारी किया नया समन

8 मार्च 2018

Four officers of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi arrested
India News

नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी की कंपनी के चार अधिकारी गिरफ्तार

5 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.