The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiates a probe in connection with Rs 5,280 crore loan given to Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group by a 31-bank consortium led by the ICICI Bank— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश के अन्य राज्यों की तरह कर्नाटक में भी चुनाव में जातियां अहम भूमिका निभाती हैं।
11 अप्रैल 2018