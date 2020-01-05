सीबीआई ने कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन घोटाले में किया एक और केस दर्ज

Central Bureau of Investigation: CBI has registered another case in the coal block allocation scam during the period between 1993 and 2005. The case has been registered against M/S Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd and unknown public servants. pic.twitter.com/CJwvztiNBi— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
इराक की राजधानी बगदाद में हवाई अड्डे के पास शुक्रवार को हुए अमेरिकी हवाई हमलों में ईरानी मेजर जनरल कासिम सुलेमानी की मौत हो गई। मिसाइल से किए इस हमले में कम से कम आठ लोग मारे गए। इसके बाद से ही अमेरिकी और ईरान के बीच तनाव जारी है।
5 जनवरी 2020