CBI has registered another case in the coal block allocation scam

सीबीआई ने कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन घोटाले में किया एक और केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 05:16 PM IST
सीबीआई
सीबीआई - फोटो : Getty
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने 1993 और 2005 के बीच की समय के दौरान कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन घोटाले में एक और केस दर्ज किया है। एम एस निप्पन डेन्रो इस्पात लिमिटेड और कुछ अज्ञात लोक सेवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
गौरतलब है कि पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने सभी आरोपियों  नवीन जिंदल, पूर्व कोयला राज्यमंत्री दसारी नारायण राव, झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मधु कोड़ा, पूर्व कोयला सचिव एचसी गुप्ता व अन्य 11 पर आपराधिक साजिश, धोखाधड़ी, विश्वासघात व भ्रष्टाचार रोकथाम अधिनियम की विभिन्न धाराओं में आरोप तय करने का निर्देश अप्रैल 2016 में दिया था। उस समय घूस लेने के लिए उकसाने के आरोप तय नहीं किए गए थे। सीबीआई ने आरोप लगाया था कि कंपनी ने 1999-2005 तक गलत तरीके से मिले चार कोयला ब्लॉकों के आवंटन की बात को छुपाया था।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कोयला घोटाला: दो निदेशकों को तीन साल की सजा, कंपनी पर 75 निदेशकों पर 40 लाख का जुर्माना

15 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- बिना आदेश नहीं होगा किसी का तबादला

27 सितंबर 2019

Naveen Jindal (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन मामला: सीबीआई अदालत ने कांग्रेस नेता नवीन जिंदल के खिलाफ तय किए आरोप

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोयला घोटाले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अटैच की 36.85 करोड़ की संपत्ति

13 मार्च 2019

आलोक वर्मा
India News

सीबीआई प्रमुख के पद से हटाए गए आलोक वर्मा पर क्या कहती है सीवीसी रिपोर्ट? 

14 जनवरी 2019

Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाथ बांध कर आलोक वर्मा को लौटाई थी कुर्सी, जानिए शुरू से अब तक क्या हुआ

10 जनवरी 2019

cbi coal coal block allocation scam
चंगेज खान
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो क्रूर शासक जिसकी कब्र आज तक नहीं मिल पाई, 700 साल से बना हुआ है रहस्य

5 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

जानें क्या खाएंगे चांद पर जाने वाले भारतीय अंतरिक्ष यात्री, ISRO ने बनवाए 22 तरह के पकवान

5 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
लियो कार्टर
Cricket News

अब इस खिलाड़ी ने जड़े एक ओवर में छह छक्के, टी-20 इंटरनेशनल का रिकॉर्ड अभी भी युवी के नाम

5 जनवरी 2020

Donald Trump
World

ट्रंप की धमकी-हमले की हिमाकत की तो तबाह कर देंगे, ईरान बोला-डरपोक है अमेरिका

5 जनवरी 2020

मार्शल आइलैंड
Bizarre News

दुनिया के 10 सबसे छोटे देश, कई मुल्कों के तो नाम भी नहीं सुने होंगे आपने!

5 जनवरी 2020

भारत बनाम श्रीलंका
Cricket News

IND vs SL: कब, कहां और कैसे देखें भारत बनाम श्रीलंका LIVE T20 मैच

5 जनवरी 2020

yogi adityanath
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: सीएम योगी ने किए अपने कार्यकाल पर बड़े खुलासे, बोले-UP में कानून राज, कोई दंगा नहीं

5 जनवरी 2020

red flag on mosque
World

ईरान ने मस्जिद पर फहराया लाल झंडा, अमेरिका के खिलाफ किया जंग का एलान

5 जनवरी 2020

फूलन देवी
Kanpur

बेहमई कांड: 38 साल बाद कल आएगा फैसला, बैंडिट क्वीन फूलन ने कतार में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों की हत्या की थी

5 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

ईरान से तनाव का भारत में असर, अमेरिकी दूतावास ने जारी की चेतावनी, कर्मियों से कहा- सतर्क रहें

इराक की राजधानी बगदाद में हवाई अड्डे के पास शुक्रवार को हुए अमेरिकी हवाई हमलों में ईरानी मेजर जनरल कासिम सुलेमानी की मौत हो गई। मिसाइल से किए इस हमले में कम से कम आठ लोग मारे गए। इसके बाद से ही अमेरिकी और ईरान के बीच तनाव जारी है।

5 जनवरी 2020

के पलानीस्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तमिलनाडु: सीएम का एलान- सूडान धमाके में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों को देंगे तीन लाख रुपये

5 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

जानें क्या खाएंगे चांद पर जाने वाले भारतीय अंतरिक्ष यात्री, ISRO ने बनवाए 22 तरह के पकवान

5 जनवरी 2020

गुजरात के उपमुख्यमंत्री नितिन पटेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात: उपमुख्यमंत्री नितिन पटेल ने कहा- गैर गुजराती आईएएस की नेमप्लेट देखकर होता है दुख

5 जनवरी 2020

मरदू फ्लैट को ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी पूरी हो चुकी है
India News

केरल मरदू फ्लैट मामला: विस्फोटक लगाने का कार्य पूरा, विस्फोट बिंदु की हुई पहचान

5 जनवरी 2020

कोटा में मासूमों की मौत के बाद गुजरात से भी इस तरह का मामला सामने आया
India News

अब गुजरात से सामने आया नवजातों की मौतों का भयावह आंकड़ा, एक महीने में 196 बच्चों की मौत

5 जनवरी 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे-अजित पवार-भगत सिंह कोश्यारी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव सरकार में मंत्रालयों का बंटवारा, अजित को वित्त और अनिल देशमुख को गृह विभाग

5 जनवरी 2020

sun
India News

NASA ने सुनाई सूर्य की असली आवाज, आप यहां सुनें

5 जनवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ-बी एस येदियुरप्पा-राजनाथ सिंह-जयराम ठाकुर
India News

सीएए: देशभर में भाजपा का डोर-टू डोर कैंपेन जारी, 10 दिनों में तीन करोड़ लोगों तक पहुंचेगे मंत्री

5 जनवरी 2020

ओवैसी भड़के इमरान पर
India News

फेक वीडियो पर इमरान खान को ओवैसी की लताड़, बोले, ‘भारतीय मुस्लिमों को भारत का मुसलमान होने पर गर्व’

5 जनवरी 2020

संजय खान के बर्थडे बैश में पहुंचे कई दिग्गज स्टार्स

बीते जमाने के दिग्गज स्टार संजय खान अपना 79वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. उनके बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी पहुंचें। देखिए

5 जनवरी 2020

नास्त्रेदमस 3:43

क्या अमेरिका-ईरान के बीच जंग है तीसरे विश्व युद्ध के संकेत, नास्त्रेदमस ने 2020 को कहा तबाही का साल

5 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:15

एयरपोर्ट पर फैन के साथ दीपिका पादुकोण ने काटा केक, पति रणवीर सिंह भी रहे मौजूद

5 जनवरी 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलिया 1:44

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में आग से करीब 40 करोड़ जानवरों की मौत, पीएम मॉरिसन ने रद्द की भारत यात्रा

5 जनवरी 2020

राजस्थान में नवजातों की मौत 3:02

राजस्थान में बच्चों की मौत का बढ़ रहा आंकड़ा, कोटा के बाद जोधपुर, बीकानेर में भी बिगड़े हालात

5 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व वायुसेना प्रमुख के साथ अभिनंदन
India News

धनोआ बोले- नतीजा कुछ और होता, अगर अभिनंदन मिग की बजाय राफेल उड़ा रहे होते

5 जनवरी 2020

नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता वैज्ञानिक डा. एडा ई. योनाथ
India News

भारतीयों के लिए 80 साल की उम्र का सपना देख रहीं नोबेल विजेता योनाथ

5 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

5 जनवरी 2020

Asaduddin Owaisi
India News

ओवैसी ने पाक पीएम को सुनाई खरीखोटी, कहा- अपने देश की चिंता करें, हम गर्व से भारतीय मुसलमान

5 जनवरी 2020

stephan hell
India News

नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता स्टीफैन हेल ने कहा-दुनियाभर की सरकारों को विज्ञान की अहमियत समझनी होगी

5 जनवरी 2020

Gurdwara nankana sahib
India News

ननकाना साहिब हमला: पाक मंत्री और भाजपा सांसद में जुबानी जंग, कहा- उल्टा चोर कोतवाल को डांटे

5 जनवरी 2020

