CBFC removes regional officer in Kerala after documentary 21 Months of Hell denied certification

आपातकाल पर बनी डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म पास नहीं होने पर सेंसर बोर्ड की अधिकारी को हटाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:29 PM IST
CBFC removes regional officer in Kerala after documentary 21 Months of Hell denied certification
डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म '21 मंथ्स ऑफ हेल' का दृश्य
सेंसर बोर्ड की क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी डॉ. ए प्रतिभा को केंद्रीय फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड (सीबीएफसी) ने पद से हटा दिया है। सीबीएफसी ने उन्हें अपने पुराने विभाग में लौटने का आदेश दिया है। आपातकाल के दौर पर आधारित डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म '21 मंथ्स ऑफ हेल' के सेंसर बोर्ड से पास नहीं होने पर यह कदम उठाया गया है। 

केरल की राजधानी तिरुवनंतपुरम स्थित सीबीएफसी के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय ने डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म '21 मंथ्स ऑफ हेल' को सेंसर सर्टिफिकेट देने से इनकार कर दिया था। इस फिल्म में साल 1975 में घोषित आपातकाल के दौरान पुलिस द्वारा दी गई यातनाओं के तरीकों को दिखाया गया था। फिल्म के निर्देशक यदु विजयकृष्णन का कहना है  कि उन्होंने यातना के पीड़ित जीवित लोगों के अनुभव के आधार पर बनाया और यातना के तरीकों का फिल्म में नाट्य रूपांतरण कर दिखाया है। 

निर्देशक विजयकृष्णन के मुताबिक डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म देखने के बाद सेंसर बोर्ड के सदस्यों ने फिल्म पास नहीं करने के कई कारण बताए। विजयकृष्णन ने कहा कि, 'बोर्ड सदस्यों ने कहा कि फिल्म में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा और राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी का अपमान हुआ है। फिल्म को एक डॉक्यूमेंट्री नहीं माना जा सकता क्योंकि इसमें 'काल्पनिक' तत्व हैं।' 

विजयकृष्णन ने कहा कि, ' बोर्ड ने मुझे बताया कि वे इस फिल्म प्रमाणित करने का जोखिम नहीं उठा सकते, क्योंकि यह डॉक्यूमेंट्री 'राजनीतिक' है। मौजूदा दौर की राजनीति का इसमें कोई जिक्र या संदर्भ नहीं है।'
