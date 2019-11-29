शहर चुनें

पूर्व सीएम कुमारस्वामी और सिद्धारमैया के खिलाफ राजद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 10:36 AM IST
एचडी कुमारस्वामी और सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
एचडी कुमारस्वामी और सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
बंगलूरू में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी और सिद्धारमैया के खिलाफ राजद्रोह, पूर्व मंत्री जी परमेश्वर और डीके शिवकुमार और बेंगलुरु शहर के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त सुनील कुमार के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 20 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
तुमकुर के एक सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता ने आरोप लगाया है कि 27 मार्च को तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने जेडीएस (जनता दल सेक्युलर) और कांग्रेस नेताओं पर आईटी छापे का विरोध किया था। जिसके कारण आईटी अधिकारी अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन ठीक से नहीं कर सके और मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस ने इस प्रदर्शन को रोकने के लिए कुछ भी नहीं किया।
