पूर्व सीएम कुमारस्वामी और सिद्धारमैया के खिलाफ राजद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज

A social activist from Tumkur has alleged that on Mar27,the then CM HD Kumaraswamy held protest opposing I-T raids on JDS and Congress leaders.This amounts to obstructing I-T officials from discharging their duties&police present at the spot didn't do anything to stop the protest— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे अब महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री बन चुके हैं, लेकिन अगर भाजपा का शीर्ष नेतृत्व केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी को मुख्यमंत्री बनाने के लिए मान जाता तो आज महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा शिवसेना गठबंधन की दोबारा सरकार बन चुकी होती।
29 नवंबर 2019