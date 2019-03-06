Cabin decompression on Air India Delhi to Frankfurt flight(Boeing 787) at 20,000 feet. Aircraft took off today at 1:35 pm and returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace at around 4 pm. Around 191 people were onboard, all safe pic.twitter.com/Hn6ADzjPob— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पोल के जवाब में 93.68 फीसदी (4,327 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि पुलवामा हमले की जिम्मेदारी लेने वाले आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का सरगना मसूद अजहर को छोड़कर बाकियों पर नकेल कसना पाकिस्तान का नाटक है।
6 मार्च 2019