Hindi News ›   India News ›   Cabin decompression on Air India Delhi to Frankfurt flight

एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली-फ्रैंकफर्ट फ्लाइट में यात्रियों हुई सांस लेने में तकलीफ, वापस लौटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 09:40 PM IST
सरकारी विमान कंपनी एयर इंडिया की फ्लाईट दिल्ली-फ्रैंकफर्ट (बोइंग 787) के जहाज में एयर प्रेशर की कमी की वजह से यात्रियों को सांस लेने में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। इसके बाद जहाज को तुरंत आपातकालीन स्थिति में वापस दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर उतार लिया गया। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, दिल्ली से उड़ान भरने के कुछ देर बाद ही एयर प्रेशर कम होने लगा। इस फ्लाइट में कुल 191 लोग सवार थे। सभी यात्री सुरक्षित है। विमान ने दिल्ली से दोपहर 1:35 उड़ान भरी और लगभग 4 बजे राजस्थान एयरस्पेस से वापस राजधानी लौट आया है। 
 

 

air india cabin decompression frankfurt flight delhi to frankfurt flight rajasthan airspace aircraft एयर इंडिया
