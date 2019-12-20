शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Live

नागरिकता कानून: असम में आठ दिन बाद इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल, हैदराबाद में ओवैसी की बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 10:46 AM IST
CAA CAB Protest in India citizenship amendment act 2019 NRC Live Updates
CAB - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर देश के कई राज्यों में आज भी विरोध प्रदर्शन होने की संभावना है। दिल्ली, यूपी, पश्चिम बंगाल, गुजरात, केरल और कर्नाटक में कई संगठनों ने आज भी विरोध प्रदर्शन करने की चेतावनी दी है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा को रोकने क लिए राज्यों में पुलिस बल भी तैयार हैं। असम में आज मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा को चालू कर दिया गया है वहीं गुजरात में 49 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।
 

लाइव अपडेट

10:45 AM, 20-Dec-2019

केरल के पत्रकार को कर्नाटक में हिरासत में लेने पर गरमाई राजनीति 

केरल के राजस्व मंत्री ई चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि मुझे जानकारी मिली है कि केरल के कासरगोड निवासी एक पत्रकार को कर्नाटक के मंगलूरू में हिरासत में लिया गया है। मैंने केरल के मुख्य सचिव से कर्नाटक सरकार से संपर्क करने और इस बारे में जांच करने को कहा है।



 
10:27 AM, 20-Dec-2019

ओवैसी बोले- शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से करना है अधिनियम का विरोध

यूनाइटेड मुस्लिम एक्शन कमेटी की बैठक में औवैसी ने कहा कि हमें नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम का शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से पुरजोर विरोध करना है लेकिन पुलिस की अनुमति लेने के बाद। उन्होंने कहा कि जैसा कि आप जानते हैं कि लखनऊ, दिल्ली और मंगलुरु में पुलिस की बर्बरता की और हिंसा हुई थी जिसमें दो मुसलमानों की मौत हो गई। अगर हिंसा होती है तो हम इसकी निंदा करेंगे और इससे खुद को अलग कर लेंगे।
 

 
10:18 AM, 20-Dec-2019

यूनाइटेड मुस्लिम एक्शन कमेटी की बैठक में शामिल हुए ओवैसी 

नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को लेकर यूनाइटेड मुस्लिम एक्शन कमेटी की बैठक ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) की हैदराबाद स्थित हेड ऑफिस हुई। इस दौरान एआईएमआईएम चीफ असदुद्दीन ओवैसी भी मौजूद रहे।
 


 
10:11 AM, 20-Dec-2019

यूपी: संभल बवाल में सांसद बर्क और सपा जिलाध्यक्ष समेत 17 पर केस दर्ज

संभल में पथराव और आगजनी के मामले में कोतवाली संभल में पुलिस की ओर से रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है। प्रभारी निरीक्षक रविंद्र प्रताप सिंह इसके वादी हैं। इसमें सपा सांसद डा. शफीकुर्रहमान बर्क, सपा के निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष फिरोज खां. नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष के पति हाजी शकील के अलावा मुशीर खां, ओअजज्म खां, सय्यद असलम, असद अब्दुल्ला, डा. नाजिम, चौधरी नदीम, मुदस्सिर, बिलाल, मुकीम कुरैशी, जिया अशरफ, ईनामुर्रहमान, रशीक अनवर, मुशीर चौधरी, चौधरी अशरफ अली खां नामजद हैं। सैकड़ों की भीड़ अज्ञात में है। 
 

 
09:59 AM, 20-Dec-2019

असम की धरती के बेटों के अधिकारों को नहीं चुरा सकता: मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल

असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने कहा कि मैं लोगों को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि कोई भी असम की धरती के बेटों के अधिकारों को नहीं चुरा सकता है, हमारी भाषा या हमारी पहचान को कोई खतरा नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी तरह से असम का सम्मान प्रभावित नहीं होगा। हम लोगों का साथ देते रहेंगे और राज्य में शांति के साथ आगे बढ़ेंगे।
 


 
09:56 AM, 20-Dec-2019

अहमदाबाद में कांग्रेस पार्षद समेत 49 लोग हिरासत में

अहमदाबाद पुलिस ने कल नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा के सिलसिले में 49 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। हिरासत में लिए गए लोगों में कांग्रेस पार्षद शहजाद खान भी शामिल हैं।
 

 
09:54 AM, 20-Dec-2019

आठ दिन बाद असम में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं बहाल

असम में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ बवाल को रोकने के लिए बंद किए गए इंटरनेट को आज बहाल कर दिया गया। बता दें कि राज्य में 11 दिसंबर से मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद थीं।
 


 
09:51 AM, 20-Dec-2019

आरजेडी ने 21 दिसंबर को बिहार बंद का किया आह्वान

तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि हमने 21 दिसंबर को नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के खिलाफ बिहार में बंद का आह्वान किया है। यह अधिनियम असंवैधानिक और मानवता के खिलाफ है। इसने भाजपा के विभाजनकारी चरित्र को उजागर किया है।
 

 
09:48 AM, 20-Dec-2019

हाईअलर्ट पर गाजियाबाद, सुरक्षा में चार हजार जवान, इंटरनेट सेवा की बंद

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध के मद्देनजर दिल्ली व अन्य स्थानों पर हुई घटनाओं के बाद गाजियाबाद में हाई अलर्ट जारी है। इसी कड़ी में शुक्रवार को जुमे की नमाज के बाद प्रदर्शन की आशंका के चलते जिले में सतर्कता बढ़ा दी गई है। सुरक्षा में चार हजार पुलिस और पीएसी के जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाकर हवाई निगरानी के लिए ड्रोन भी उतारें गए हैं। वहीं, एहतियात के तौर पर गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से शुक्रवार रात 10 बजे तक इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी गईं हैं।
09:48 AM, 20-Dec-2019

भीम आर्मी को नहीं मिली प्रदर्शन की अनुमति

दिल्ली पुलिस ने भीम आर्मी के मुखिया चंद्रशेखर आजाद को जामा मस्जिद से जंतर-मंतर तक मार्च करने के की इजाजत नहीं दी है। दिल्ली के जाफराबाद इलाके में एहतियात के तौर पर पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग कर रही है।
09:47 AM, 20-Dec-2019

दिल्ली में सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन खुले

डीएमआरसी ने दिल्ली में सामान्य हालात को देखते हुए फिलहाल दिल्ली मेट्रो के सभी स्टेशन खोल दिए हैं और सेवाएं सामान्य रूप से दी जा रही हैं।
09:46 AM, 20-Dec-2019

दिल्ली में आज दो बड़े प्रदर्शन, पुलिस भी तैयार

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में दो बड़े विरोध-प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। दोपहर एक बजे भीम आर्मी की ओर से जामा मस्जिद गेट नंबर-1 से जंतर-मंतर तक मार्च का आह्वान किया गया है। दूसरी ओर कुछ संगठनों की ओर से शुक्रवार को शाम पांच बजे राजीव चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन गेट-7 पर प्रदर्शन करने का आह्वान किया गया है। पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि इसको लेकर बड़े पैमाने पर तैयारी की गई है। गुरुवार को पुलिस की ओर से किए गए इंतजाम को शुक्रवार को दोबारा दोहराया जा सकता है।
09:43 AM, 20-Dec-2019

यूपी में हिरासत में लिए गए 3305 लोग

यूपी पुलिस मुख्यालय ने दावा किया है कि बृहस्पतिवार को प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में पुलिस ने हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोकने के लिए 3305 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया। वहीं सोशल मीडिया के विभिन्न प्लेटफार्म पर किए गए आपत्तिजनक, भ्रामक पोस्ट, मैसेज के संबंध में प्रदेश में कुल 13 अभियोग पंजीकृत किए गए और 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। 1786 ट्विटर पोस्ट और 3037 फेसबुक व 38 यूट्यूब पोस्ट को हटाने के लिए सर्विस प्रोवाइडर से संपर्क किया गया है।

09:35 AM, 20-Dec-2019

नागरिकता कानून: असम में आठ दिन बाद इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल, हैदराबाद में ओवैसी की बैठक

मंगलूरू में हिंसा के पीछे केरल के लोग: गृह मंत्री बोम्मई
कर्नाटक के गृह मंत्री बसवराज बोम्मई ने गुरुवार को दावा किया कि संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान मंगलूरू में हुई हिंसा की घटनाओं के पीछे पड़ोसी राज्य केरल के लोग हैं। उन्होंने यह भी चेतावनी दी कि हिंसा में शामिल लोगों और अफवाह फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बोम्मई ने मीडिया कर्मियों से कहा कि जो लोग विरोध प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने केरल से आए थे, उन्होंने ही मंगलूरू में एक पुलिस स्टेशन में आग लगाने की कोशिश की और सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाया। इस वजह से भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस को बल प्रयोग करना पड़ा।
 
caa cab protest cab protest caa protest caa protest delhi caa protest mumbai nrc protest
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
