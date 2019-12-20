नागरिकता कानून: असम में आठ दिन बाद इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल, हैदराबाद में ओवैसी की बैठक

Liveनागरिकता कानून: असम में आठ दिन बाद इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल, हैदराबाद में ओवैसी की बैठक
Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan to ANI: Once I received the info that Kerala journalists including those from Kasaragod have been taken into custody by Police in Mangaluru, I asked Kerala Chief Secy to contact Karnataka Govt and conduct an inquiry into it. #CAA— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
A Owaisi in meeting: Have to oppose this act strongly,but only after taking police permission&peacefully. As you know in Lucknow&Delhi,there was police brutality& violence,in Mangaluru two Muslims died. If there is violence then we will condemn and disassociate ourselves from it https://t.co/fZIMfXPVVB— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Hyderabad: Meeting of United Muslim Action Committee, Hyderabad held at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) head office, over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Asaduddin Owaisi also present. pic.twitter.com/353oeTuJzG— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Sambhal: An FIR has been registered against 17 people including Samajwadi Party leaders, MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan in connection with violence on December 19. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/GtaQ5jUpTP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/8n7LcDdGmO pic.twitter.com/8rQoRNfoU4— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Ahmedabad Police has detained 49 people in connection with violence during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct yesterday. Among the detainees, is Congress corporator Shehzad Khan(in middle in plain white shirt) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IAfE9QhGIu— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Mobile internet services restored across Assam, services were suspended on December 11 following protests over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: We have called a bandh in Bihar on December 21 against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. The act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP. pic.twitter.com/QW0haUoqo3— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
यूपी पुलिस मुख्यालय ने दावा किया है कि बृहस्पतिवार को प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में पुलिस ने हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोकने के लिए 3305 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया। वहीं सोशल मीडिया के विभिन्न प्लेटफार्म पर किए गए आपत्तिजनक, भ्रामक पोस्ट, मैसेज के संबंध में प्रदेश में कुल 13 अभियोग पंजीकृत किए गए और 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। 1786 ट्विटर पोस्ट और 3037 फेसबुक व 38 यूट्यूब पोस्ट को हटाने के लिए सर्विस प्रोवाइडर से संपर्क किया गया है।
गुजरात में आज से नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर अमल शुरू हो जाएगा। गुजरात के गांधीधाम और कच्छ में पाकिस्तान से आए 3500 हिंदुओं को नागरिकता दी जाएगी।
20 दिसंबर 2019