नागरिकता कानून: असम में आठ दिन बाद इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल, हैदराबाद में ओवैसी की बैठक

10:27 AM, 20-Dec-2019

यूनाइटेड मुस्लिम एक्शन कमेटी की बैठक में औवैसी ने कहा कि हमें नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम का शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से पुरजोर विरोध करना है लेकिन पुलिस की अनुमति लेने के बाद। उन्होंने कहा कि जैसा कि आप जानते हैं कि लखनऊ, दिल्ली और मंगलुरु में पुलिस की बर्बरता की और हिंसा हुई थी जिसमें दो मुसलमानों की मौत हो गई। अगर हिंसा होती है तो हम इसकी निंदा करेंगे और इससे खुद को अलग कर लेंगे।

A Owaisi in meeting: Have to oppose this act strongly,but only after taking police permission&peacefully. As you know in Lucknow&Delhi,there was police brutality& violence,in Mangaluru two Muslims died. If there is violence then we will condemn and disassociate ourselves from it https://t.co/fZIMfXPVVB