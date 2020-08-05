Breaking News: लेबनान धमाका में भारतीय दूतावास के सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित

LiveBreaking News: लेबनान धमाका में भारतीय दूतावास के सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित
B Sathyanarayana, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Sira Constituency, Karnataka who was under treatment at Manipal hospital for a prolonged illness passed away today. He was 69: Manish Rai, Hospital Director— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
Our embassy staff are safe, we're in touch with Indian community members. So far there is no report of casualty, we're keeping close watch&are in touch with community organisations.There is lot of damage to buildings in central Beirut: Indian envoy to Lebanon S Azaz khan to ANI https://t.co/UDxc6rfK3S— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण की ऐतिहासिक घड़ी में अब बहुत ही कम समय बचा है। कल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए अयोध्या पहुंचने वाले हैं।
4 अगस्त 2020