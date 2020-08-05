शहर चुनें
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 5 August 2020

Live

Breaking News: लेबनान धमाका में भारतीय दूतावास के सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेरूत Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 12:33 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 5 August 2020
Huge explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut - फोटो : ANI

लाइव अपडेट

12:32 AM, 05-Aug-2020

जनता दल (सेक्युलर) के सिरा विधानसभा से एमएलए बी सत्यनारायण का निधन

जनता दल (सेक्युलर) के सिरा विधानसभा से एमएलए बी सत्यनारायण का एक लंबी बीमारी के कारण मंगलवार को निधन हो गया। वह 69 वर्ष के थे।
12:05 AM, 05-Aug-2020

Breaking News: लेबनान धमाका में भारतीय दूतावास के सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित

लेबनान की राजधानी बेरूत में मंगलवार को भीषण विस्फोट हुआ जिसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए। विस्फोट से राजधानी के कई हिस्से हिल गए और शहर से घना काला धुआं उठने लगा। निवासियों ने बताया कि धमाका इतना तेज था कि घरों की खिड़कियां और फॉल्स सीलिंग टूट गईं। इस धमाका में कुछ भारतीयों के भी फंसने की संभावना जताई जा रही थी लेकिन अब बेरूत स्थित भारतीय दूतावास ने जानकारी दी है कि यहां के सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित हैं।
hindi news live live hindi news breaking news in hindi india north korea oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

आदित्य ठाकरे, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों सुशांत की मौत के मामले पर आदित्य ठाकरे को करना पड़ा ट्वीट

4 अगस्त 2020

CoronaVirus Weakness
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: वैज्ञानिकों ने खोजी कोरोना की कमजोरी, इस तरह के पानी से खत्म होगा वायरस

4 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन(Oxford vaccine Update)
Health & Fitness

भारत में कोरोना वैक्सीन पर बड़ी खबर, ऑक्सफोर्ड के टीके के एडवांस ट्रायल को मंजूरी

4 अगस्त 2020

आदित्य ठाकरे, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में आदित्य ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- 'कीचड़ उछाला जा रहा है'

4 अगस्त 2020

IPL 2020
Cricket News

IPL 2020: चीनी कंपनी VIVO नहीं होगी IPL की स्पॉन्सर, भारी विरोध के बाद बदला गया फैसला

4 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Drug Update
Health & Fitness

कोरोना की नई दवा हुई लॉन्च, हल्के लक्षण वाले मरीजों के इलाज में होगी इस्तेमाल, कीमत 35 रुपये

4 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: CCTV कंपनी के मालिक का बड़ा खुलासा, '13-14 जून को खराब नहीं थे सीसीटीवी'

4 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर का शिलान्यास
India News

500 साल पुराना विवाद: भगवान राम के जन्म से अब तक की घटनाओं पर डालें एक नजर

4 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर की प्रस्तावित तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

भूमि पूजन से पहले जारी हुई प्रस्तावित मंदिर की भव्य तस्वीरें, मूल डिजाइन से आकार में दोगुना

4 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

भारत में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर दिखेगी या नहीं? जानें क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ

4 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत मामले को लेकर आदित्य ठाकरे ने किया ट्वीट, कहा- ये तुच्छ राजनीति है

सुशांत सिंह मामले की जांच को लेकर राजनीति शुरू हो चुकी है। बिहार सरकार ने मामले में सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश की बात कही है। अब मामले को लेकर आदित्य ठाकरे ने भी ट्वीट किया है।

4 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर 1:32

राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन: कमलनाथ ने भेजी चांदी की ईंटें, राजीव गांधी को लेकर कही ये बात

4 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या 3:23

आप जानते हैं अवधनगरी के बारे में ये खास बातें ?

4 अगस्त 2020

प्रदीप सिंह 1:11

मिलिए यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विस 2019 के टॉपर प्रदीप सिंह से

4 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या में पीएम 1:39

राम जन्मभूमि पूजन: यहां जानिए क्या है अयोध्या में पीएम मोदी का पूरा शेड्यूल

4 अगस्त 2020

भूमि पूजन से पहले अयोध्या
India News

भूमि पूजन से पहले अयोध्या में तीन चक्र की सुरक्षा, हर गली-चौराहे पर कड़ा पहरा

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण की ऐतिहासिक घड़ी में अब बहुत ही कम समय बचा है। कल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए अयोध्या पहुंचने वाले हैं।

4 अगस्त 2020

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नियति ने मुझे सोमनाथ से अयोध्या तक रथ यात्रा की पवित्र जिम्मेदारी दी: आडवाणी

4 अगस्त 2020

धर्मेंद्र प्रधान
India News

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के बाद अब केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

4 अगस्त 2020

आदित्य ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुशांत मामले पर बोले आदित्य ठाकरे- ये तो तुच्छ राजनीति है, पर मैंने संयम बरता है

4 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नए नक्शे में पाक ने ठोका कश्मीर, लद्दाख और जूनागढ़ पर दावा, भारत ने बताया हास्यास्पद

4 अगस्त 2020

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कुरुक्षेत्र : दादी और पिता के रास्ते से कांग्रेस को राम के पास ला रही हैं प्रियंका

4 अगस्त 2020

बायीं ओर प्रदीप सिंह (रैंक-26वीं), दायीं ओर प्रदीप सिंह (रैंक-प्रथम)
India News

बिहार या मध्यप्रदेश नहीं, हरियाणा से हैं आईएएस 2019 के टॉपर प्रदीप सिंह

4 अगस्त 2020

