Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 4 August 2020

Live

Breaking News: बंगाल में कोरोना का कहर जारी, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 78 हजार के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 01:23 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 4 August 2020
corona in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

  • पश्चिम बंगाल में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2716 नए मामले सामने आए और 53 मौतें हुईं
  • झारखंड में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 13,500 से अधिक हो गई है
लाइव अपडेट

01:13 AM, 04-Aug-2020

अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो का चीन पर हमला

अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो ने चीन पर एक बार फिर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी दुनिया भर में रह रहे हांगकांग के लोगों पर अपने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून को लागू करना चाह रही है, जो कि मानव अधिकारों और मौलिक स्वतंत्रता को कुचलने का एक निंदनीय प्रयास है। बीजिंग को अपने सत्तावादी शासन मॉडल के इस तरह से विस्तार करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती है।
01:11 AM, 04-Aug-2020

केरल में इस आधार पर होगा कंटेंमेंट जोन घोषित

केरल में संक्रमितों के प्राथमिक और द्वितीय संपर्क के ट्रेसिंग के आधार पर किसी भी लोकेशन को कंटेंमेंट जोन घोषित किया जाएगा। हालांकि इसके अंतर्गत किसी विस्तृत क्षेत्र या पूरे वार्ड को कंटेंमेंट जोन घोषित नहीं किया जाएगा।
12:40 AM, 04-Aug-2020

झारखंड में सोमवार को कोरोना के 618 नए मामले सामने आए

झारखंड में सोमवार को कोरोना के 618 नए मामले सामने आए और 3 मौतें भी हुईं। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 13,500 हो गई है। जिनमें कुल 8,581 सक्रिय मामले और 125 मौतें हैं:-राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग
12:17 AM, 04-Aug-2020

Breaking News: बंगाल में कोरोना का कहर जारी, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 78 हजार के पार

पश्चिम बंगाल में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2716 नए मामले सामने आए और 53 मौतें हुईं। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक संक्रमितों की संख्या 78,232 हो गई जिनमें 54,818 डिस्चार्ज और 1,731 मौतें शामिल हैं:- राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग
hindi news live live hindi news breaking news in hindi india north korea oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

