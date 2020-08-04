Breaking News: बंगाल में कोरोना का कहर जारी, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 78 हजार के पार

LiveBreaking News: बंगाल में कोरोना का कहर जारी, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 78 हजार के पार
Chinese Communist Party is seeking to apply its national security law on Hong Kong to people across the world- an egregious attempt to undermine exercise of human rights & fundamental freedoms. Beijing can't be allowed to export its authoritarian governance model:US Secy of State pic.twitter.com/TUWoigSibz— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020
Containment Zones will now be defined after tracing primary & secondary contacts of a positive person. These would not be spread across a ward or wide area but will be highly localised in & around residences of those identified during contact tracing: #Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/Iv23JMluBq— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020
618 new #COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 13,500. Death toll rises to 125 after 3 deaths were reported today. There are 8,581 active cases: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/115vjZKdU1— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020
West Bengal reported 2,716 new #COVID19 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 78,232 including 54,818 discharges and 1,731 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/r1Lq2m56UE— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020
भारतीय सेना ने चीनी सेना को यह स्पष्ट संदेश दिया कि वह देश की क्षेत्रीय अखंडता के साथ कोई समझौता नहीं करेगी।
3 अगस्त 2020