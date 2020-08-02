Breaking News: कर्नाटक में 110 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला ने दी कोरोना को मात

12:04 AM, 02-Aug-2020

कर्नाटक के चित्रदुर्ग में 110 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला सिद्दमा ने कोरोना को मात दे दी। 27 जुलाई को सिद्दमा की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी।

Siddamma, a 110-year-old woman was discharged today from COVID Hospital in Chitradurga after recovering from #COVID19. She had tested positive for the disease on July 27: Dr Basavaraj, District Surgeon, Chitradurga #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/1ZcaDbUA0E