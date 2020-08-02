शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 2 August 2020

Live

Breaking News: कर्नाटक में 110 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला ने दी कोरोना को मात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 12:28 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 2 August 2020
Old lady Siddamma - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

  • रक्षा बंधन को देखते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश में कल नहीं रहेगा लॉकडाउन
  • तेलंगाना में पांच अगस्त से खिलाड़ियों को अभ्यास बहाल करने की अनुमति
  • पश्चिम बंगाल में आज कोरोना के 2589 नए मामले, 48 लोगों की मौत
  • मध्यप्रदेश में 808 नए मामले सामने आए, नौ लोगों की मौत
     
लाइव अपडेट

12:04 AM, 02-Aug-2020

Breaking News: कर्नाटक में 110 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला ने दी कोरोना को मात

कर्नाटक के चित्रदुर्ग में 110 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला सिद्दमा ने कोरोना को मात दे दी। 27 जुलाई को सिद्दमा की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी।
Spotlight

bollywood actress kangana ranaut calls police after firecrackers sound near house in manali
Himachal Pradesh

घर के पास गोली चलने जैसी आवाज सुनकर सहमी कंगना, बुला ली पुलिस

1 अगस्त 2020

वर्ष 2014 की तस्वीर
Agra

Amar Singh News: अमर सिंह ने सीकरी की सियासी जमीन पर उतार दिए थे 'सितारे', यादगार बना वो चुनाव

1 अगस्त 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन और अमर सिंह
Bollywood

अमर सिंह को याद कर भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन! बिन कुछ कहे कह दिया सबकुछ

1 अगस्त 2020

अमर सिंह डेथ
Delhi NCR

Amar Singh Death: अमर सिंह का निधन, कभी नाम मिला राजनीति का 'चाणक्य' तो किसी ने कहा 'घर तोड़'

1 अगस्त 2020

Digital India CSC
Tip of the Day

क्या गांव में रहकर करना चाहते हैं कमाई? तो ये सरकारी स्कीम जान लें

1 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस से सुरक्षा देता है मास्क (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: पांच मिनट में 93 फीसदी वायरस खत्म करता है यह मास्क, जानें क्या है कीमत

1 अगस्त 2020

अनिल कुंबले
Cricket News

टेस्ट इतिहास का सबसे विवादित मैच: दुनिया के सामने नजीर पेश करना चाहते थे कप्तान कुंबले

1 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, कृष्ण बैरेटो
Bollywood

सुशांत की दोस्त ने रिया चक्रवर्ती पर लगाए आरोप, कहा- 'सबको पता है वो उसे किसी से...'

1 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या में भूमि पूजन की तैयारियां तेज
Lucknow

चारों ओर दिख रहे हैं राम ही राम, तस्वीरों में देखें भूमि पूजन से पहले कैसे सज रही है अयोध्या नगरी 

1 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट देखने कूपर अस्पताल पहुंची बिहार पुलिस, खाली हाथ लौटी

1 अगस्त 2020

जब अमिताभ से टूटे रिश्ते पर भड़क गए थे अमर सिंह, अमर उजाला से बातचीत में कही थी ये बात

अमर सिंह का 64 साल की उम्र में सिंगापुर में निधन हो गया। उनके बॉलीवुड से रिश्ते जग जाहिर थे। एक वक्त था जब वो और अमिताभ बच्चन काफी अच्छे मित्र हुआ करते थे। लेकिन दोनों के रिश्तों में काफी खटास आ गई थी।

1 अगस्त 2020

अमर सिंह 2:21

मार्च 2020 में उड़ी थी अमर सिंह की मौत की खबर, वीडियो रिलीज करके बोला था- टाइगर अभी जिंदा है

1 अगस्त 2020

अमर सिंह 1:16

राज्यसभा सांसद अमर सिंह का निधन, सिंगापुर में ली आखिरी सांस

1 अगस्त 2020

1 अगस्त 2020 से बदलाव 3:40

यहां जानिए 1 अगस्त 2020 से देश में आपसे जुड़े कौन से अहम बदलाव हुए हैं

1 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:15

1 अगस्त कोरोना वायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

1 अगस्त 2020

Most Read

अमर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राज्य सभा सांसद अमर सिंह का 64 साल की उम्र में निधन, सिंगापुर में चल रहा था इलाज

राज्य सभा सदस्य अमर सिंह का शनिवार को निधन हो गया।

1 अगस्त 2020

आनंद शर्मा, कांग्रेस
India News

कांग्रेस में दरार: वरिष्ठों की युवा नेताओं को सलाह, अपनी विरासत का अपमान नहीं करें

1 अगस्त 2020

राम वन गमन पथ
India News

वनवास के दौरान 200 से ज्यादा जगहों पर ठहरे थे श्रीराम, 17 जगहों पर बनेगा कॉरिडोर

1 अगस्त 2020

चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) जनरल बिपिन रावत
India News

सीडीएस बिपिन रावत ने नई शिक्षा नीति को सराहा, सेना के लिए बताया अहम

1 अगस्त 2020

हिंदुस्तान शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड विशाखापत्तनम दुर्घटना: गिरी क्रेन
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम में हिंदुस्तान शिपयार्ड में गिरी क्रेन, 11 लोगों की मौत

1 अगस्त 2020

भैय्याजी जोशी
India News

राम मंदिर का निर्माण देश की अस्मिता से जुड़ा है : भैय्याजी जोशी

1 अगस्त 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति में ‘नौकरी सृजन करने वाला’ बनाने पर दिया गया जोर : पीएम मोदी

1 अगस्त 2020

