Breaking News: कर्नाटक में 110 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला ने दी कोरोना को मात

LiveBreaking News: कर्नाटक में 110 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला ने दी कोरोना को मात
Siddamma, a 110-year-old woman was discharged today from COVID Hospital in Chitradurga after recovering from #COVID19. She had tested positive for the disease on July 27: Dr Basavaraj, District Surgeon, Chitradurga #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/1ZcaDbUA0E— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020
1 अगस्त 2020