Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 10 August 2020

Live

Breaking News: पंजाब में अवैध शराब के कारोबार का हुआ भंडाफोड़, 27600 लीटर स्पिरिट बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 01:18 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 10 August 2020
अवैध स्पिरिट - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

देश और दुनिया की ताजा खबरें जानने के लिए जुड़े रहें अमर उजाला के साथ...
लाइव अपडेट

01:17 AM, 10-Aug-2020

अबू धाबी से 64 यात्री भारत लौटे

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के अबू धाबी से 64 भारतीयों को लेकर एयर इंडिया की एक फ्लाइट कल इंदौर के देवी अहिल्या बाई होल्कर एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड की। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच की।
12:52 AM, 10-Aug-2020

भारत को 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने का है लक्ष्यः गडकरी

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि आर्थिक मोर्चे पर हमारी लड़ाई उतनी ही महत्वपूर्ण है जितनी की कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई। हमें भारत को 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने के मिशन को पूरा करना है और हमारे पास वह क्षमता है। हमारे पास इसके लिए प्रतिभाशाली युवा और कुशल जनशक्ति है। उन्होंने यह बात व्यापारियों के एक समूह के साथ आभासी बातचीत के दौरान कही।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण 10 लाख करोड़ रुपये का बजट घाटा होगा। इसलिए हमें अर्थव्यवस्था में तरलता पर जोर देने की आवश्यकता है। 
12:23 AM, 10-Aug-2020

वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत 6,063 भारतीय देश लौटे

केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा कि मैं कोझिकोड दुर्घटना में मारे गए 18 लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के साथ वंदे भारत मिशन को फिर से शुरू करने की सिफारिश करता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह की घटना हमारे लिए एक सबक है और इससे हमें सिखने की जरूरत है। पुरी ने आगे कहा कि इस मिशन के तहत 6,063 भारतीय देश लौटे हैं।
11:45 PM, 09-Aug-2020

Breaking News: पंजाब में अवैध शराब के कारोबार का हुआ भंडाफोड़, 27600 लीटर स्पिरिट बरामद

पंजाब में अवैध शराब के कारोबार और तस्करी पर नकेल कसते हुए आबकारी विभाग ने आज मोहाली में तीन फर्मों के परिसर से 27,600 लीटर रसायन जब्त किया है।  
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

