Bombay High Court dismisses plea filed against Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil over his recent appointment

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की राधाकृष्ण विखे पाटिल के खिलाफ दायर याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 02:07 PM IST
राधाकृष्ण विखे पाटिल (फाइल फोटो)
राधाकृष्ण विखे पाटिल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय ने महाराष्ट्र के मंत्रियों के तौर पर राधाकृष्ण विखे पाटिल और दो अन्य की नियुक्ति रद्द करने से इनकार कर दिया है। हालांकि न्यायालय ने कहा कि राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए ऐसी नियुक्तियां नैतिक रूप से सही नहीं है। पाटिल पहले कांग्रेस पार्टी में थे। वह कैबिनेट विस्तार से पहले भाजपा में शामिल हुए थे। जिसके बाद उन्हें देवेंद्र फडणवीस की सरकार में मंत्री बनाया गया है।
bombay high court radhakrishna vikhe patil devendra fadnavis election
