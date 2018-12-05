शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में पूर्ण बहुमत से बनेगी भाजपा की सरकार : गडकरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 08:08 AM IST
BJP will form the Government again in all three states with majority said nitin gadkari
केंद्रीय परिवहन एवं उड्डयन मंत्री मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने छत्तीसगढ़, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। गडकरी ने कहा कि मैंने छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान और मध्यप्रदेश का दौरा किया है। मुझे पूरा यकीन है कि तीनों राज्यों में पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ फिरसे भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी। 
nitin gadkari chhattisgarh assembly elections madhya pradesh assembly elections rajasthan assembly elections election bjp assembly elections 2018 union minister विधानसभा चुनाव
