Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: I have toured Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and I am very confident that the BJP will form the Government again in all three states with majority #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/61aualD2Wh— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2018
बंबई उच्च न्यायालय की पणजी पीठ ने गोवा के मुख्य सचिव को बुधवार तक मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के स्वास्थ्य स्थिति के बारे में जानकारी देने संबंधित एक हलफनामा दाखिल करने का निर्देश दिया।
5 दिसंबर 2018