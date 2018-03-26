शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Bjp president amit shah 2 day karnataka visit

कर्नाटक चुनावः राहुल के बाद अमित शाह ने कसी कमर, सिद्धगंगा मठ के स्वामी से लिया आशीर्वाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 02:24 PM IST
Bjp president amit shah 2 day karnataka visit
कर्नाटक में चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी और कांग्रेस ने कमर कस ली है। राहुल गांधी के दौरे के बाद अब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह कर्नाटक के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं। इस दौरान वह सिद्धगंगा मठ भी गए जहां मठ के स्वामी से उन्होंने आशीर्वाद लिया। सिद्धगंगा मठ को लिंगायत समुदाय से जुड़ा हुआ माना जाता है।  
मठ के स्वामी से मुलाकात के बाद शाह ने कहा कि बीजेपी येदुरप्पा के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ रही है, ऐसे में स्वामीजी का आशीर्वाद हमें ऊर्जा देने वाला है। आपको बता दें कि शाह बेक्किनकल, सिरगेरे और मुरुगा समेत कई मठों का दौरा करेंगे। 

मठों का दौरा करने के बाद शाह एक रोड शो भी करेंगे और पार्टी के कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होंगे। इस दौरान शाह लिंगायत वोट बैंक को साधने की कोशिश कर सकते हैं। क्योंकि लिंगायत को अल्पसंख्यक धार्मिक समुदाय का दर्जा दिया गया है।
 

RELATED

bjp amit shah congress rahul gandhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Uday Chopra gets threats of destroying his family on social media
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड एक्टर उदय चोपड़ा को मिली धमकी, बोला गया- पूरी फैमिली को खत्म कर दूंगा

26 मार्च 2018

The Big Bend
World of Wonders

यहां बन रही है 'बुर्ज खलीफा' से भी दोगुनी लंबी इमारत, बिल्डिंग देख चकरा जाएगा सिर

26 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

1000 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट से पहले इस बायोपिक में दिखेंगे आमिर खान, 'खिलजी' की जगह लेंगे

26 मार्च 2018

Sunil Grover
Television

कपिल के शो में जगह न मिलने से सुनील ग्रोवर की हो गई ऐसी हालत, यूजर्स ने दे डाली ये सलाह

26 मार्च 2018

jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

धड़क के सेट पर फोन बैन करने के बावजूद लगातार लीक हो रही है जाह्नवी की तस्वीरें, एक और आई सामने

26 मार्च 2018

Mahira Khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में पहली ही फिल्म से विवादों में आ गई थीं शाहरुख खान की ये हीरोइन, 1 साल बाद बयां किया दर्द

26 मार्च 2018

Birthday special of famous bollywood actor and villain Prakash Raj
Bollywood

12 साल छोटी डांसर से शादी और पहली पत्नी से तलाक, ऐसी है इस विलेन की पर्सनल लाइफ

26 मार्च 2018

Birthday Special: When actor Prakash Raj openly challenged PM Narendra Modi
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को खुलेआम चुनौती दे चुका है यह एक्टर, कहलाता है फिल्मी दुनिया का 'डॉन'

26 मार्च 2018

R Madhavan
Bollywood

आर माधवन ने क्यों ठुकराया था विलेन का ऑफर, सोशल मीडिया पर खुद किया खुलासा

26 मार्च 2018

Raid
Bollywood

100 करोड़ के क्लब में पहुंचने की तैयारी में 'रेड', वीकेंड में की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

26 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Congress deletes its official mobile application from Google Play Store
India News

डाटा लीक मामला: कांग्रेस ने प्ले स्टोर से हटाया अपना ऐप, राहुल ने पूछा-PMO ऐप क्यों नहीं?

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और बीजेपी के आईटी प्रमुख अमित मालवीय के बीच छिड़े ट्विटर युद्ध के बाद कांग्रेस ने अपने आधिकारिक ऐप को गूगल प्ले स्टोर से डिलीट कर दिया है।

26 मार्च 2018

अरिजीत शाश्वत
India News

भागलपुर हिंसा: अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे की गिरफ्तारी वारंट पर आक्रामक हुई बीजेपी, नीतीश ने साधी चुप्पी

26 मार्च 2018

मोदी-राहुल
India News

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के ट्वीट पर बीजेपी का जवाब- 'मैं राहुल गांधी सिंगापुर में करता हूं डाटा लीक'

26 मार्च 2018

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
India News

नीतीश से यह पूछा जाना चाहिए कि वारंट के बावजूद पुलिस क्यों नहीं कर रही गिरफ्तारी: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी

26 मार्च 2018

ममता बनर्जी
India News

बीजेपी के खिलाफ तीसरे मोर्चे की सुगबुगाहट तेज, दिल्ली में आज होगी सोनिया-ममता की मुलाकात

26 मार्च 2018

Mumbai: dalit protest march at Azad Maidan demanding the arrest of Sambhaji Bhide
India News

मुंबई: शंभाजी भिडे की गिरफ्तारी पर अड़े दलित, आजाद मैदान में प्रदर्शन

26 मार्च 2018

सुषमा-सोहेल
India News

जल्द 20 डॉक्टरों की टीम को इस वजह से पाकिस्तान भेजेगा भारत

26 मार्च 2018

viral letter of Manohar parrikar repentance and introspection is hoax and mischievous
India News

मनोहर परिकर का वायरल लेटर है झूठा, सीएम ने कहा- अफवाहों पर ना करें विश्वास

26 मार्च 2018

aadhar
India News

पहली जुलाई से आधार पर मिलेगी यह बड़ी सुविधा, करोड़ों लोगों की टेंशन होगी खत्म

25 मार्च 2018

Saudi Arabia has opened its airspace for Air India to fly to Israel
India News

सऊदी अरब ने एयर इंडिया के लिए खोला अपना एयर स्पेस, अब भारतीय जा सकेंगे इजरायल

26 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका मेहता संग सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर पहुंचा अंबानी परिवार, देखें वीडियो

भारत के सबसे अमीर उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी समेत उनका परिवार मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में भगवान गणेश के दर्शन करने पहुंचा।

26 मार्च 2018

अंबानी 1:50

EXCLUSIVE: मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की सगाई से पहले ऐसे मना जश्न, इनसे हो रही है शादी

26 मार्च 2018

ASHWINI KUMAR CHOUBEY 1:31

बेटे के बचाव में सामने आए केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे, भागलपुर दंगों का है आरोपी

26 मार्च 2018

बजट 3:04

एक अप्रैल से ये जरूरी सामान हो रहे हैं महंगे, पहले खरीद लीजिए

25 मार्च 2018

अन्ना हजारे 3:51

अन्ना हजारे से इस बार दिल्ली वाले और युवा क्यों हैं दूर?

25 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Supreme Court issues notice to Center on Halaala and polygamy matter
India News

हलाला और बहुविवाह पर फिर मचा हंगामा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र को जारी किया नोटिस

26 मार्च 2018

Congress deletes its official mobile application from Google Play Store
India News

डाटा लीक मामला: कांग्रेस ने प्ले स्टोर से हटाया अपना ऐप, राहुल ने पूछा-PMO ऐप क्यों नहीं?

26 मार्च 2018

अनुप्रिया पटेल
Varanasi

2019 में भाजपा पूर्ण बहुमत से दोबारा सत्ता में आएगीः अनुप्रिया पटेल

26 मार्च 2018

मोदी-राहुल
India News

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के ट्वीट पर बीजेपी का जवाब- 'मैं राहुल गांधी सिंगापुर में करता हूं डाटा लीक'

26 मार्च 2018

bjp mla protest outside puducherry Legislative Assembly
India News

पुडुचेरी विधानसभा के बाहर बीजेपी विधायकों का विरोध प्रदर्शन, स्पीकर ने असेंबली में घुसने से रोका

26 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी बोले- चीन रोड और हेलीपैड बना रहा है लेकिन 56 इंच की छाती खामोश है

26 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.