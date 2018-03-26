Today I had the good fortune to seek blessings from the 'Walking God' Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddhaganga Mutt, Tumakuru. His tireless work even at his advanced age is inspiring. His life is a living lesson and guiding light for all of us. pic.twitter.com/QVDYOSgpAE— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और बीजेपी के आईटी प्रमुख अमित मालवीय के बीच छिड़े ट्विटर युद्ध के बाद कांग्रेस ने अपने आधिकारिक ऐप को गूगल प्ले स्टोर से डिलीट कर दिया है।
26 मार्च 2018