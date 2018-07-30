शहर चुनें

VIDEO: भाजपा MLC की राज्यपाल को धमकी- नाना हैं क्या? जो कहेंगे वो हो जाएगा... मारेंगे घूंसे-घूंसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 03:13 PM IST
mlc naval kishor yadav
mlc naval kishor yadav
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया है। वीडियो में बिहार के भाजपा एमएलसी खुले तौर पर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक को खुली धमकी दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने लिखा कि एमएलसी नवल किशोर ने माननीय राज्यपाल को इसलिए धमकी दे रहे हैं क्योंकि वह शिक्षा माफियाओं के खिलाफ काम कर रहे हैं। राज्यपाल ने प्रदेश में बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठाए हैं इललिए वह उनको धमकी दे रहे हैं।  
तेजस्वी ने भाजपा पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि क्या भाजपा गुंडों की पार्टी है? जो राज्यपाल को धमकी देने में जरा भी संकोच नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह शर्म की बात है। बता दें कि नवल किशोर वीडियो में साफ कहते दिख रहे हैं कि राज्यपाल नाना हैं क्या? जो कहेंगे वो हो जाएगा... मारेंगे घूंसे-घूंसे।



 

