BJP MLC openly threatening Honourable Bihar Governor because He is acting against education mafia & questioning state govt on deteriorating law & order situation.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 30, 2018
Isn’t BJP is a party of goons who even don’t hesitate to threat and beat governor. Such a Shame! pic.twitter.com/kKoJwZuRFP
ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि ऐसे लोग हैं जिनके पास आधार कार्ड और पासपोर्ट हैं लेकिन उनके नाम ड्राफ्ट लिस्ट में नहीं हैं।
30 जुलाई 2018