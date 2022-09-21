शिंदे कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला : महाराष्ट्र के पुलिसकर्मियों को 20 CL, धारावी के पुनर्विकास का नया टेंडर

महाराष्ट्र की एकनाथ शिंदे सरकार ने आज कई बड़े फैसले किए। राज्य की कैबिनेट बैठक में महाराष्ट्र के पुलिसकर्मियों को सालाना 12 के बजाए 20 दिनों के आकस्मिक अवकाश (CL) देने का निर्णय किया गया।

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to increase the number of casual leaves from 12 days to 20 days every year, for police officials ranking from police constables to police inspectors.