There is only one place for idiocy and it's called the Congress. Support ‘Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang’, Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working. Welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. #BhimaKoregaon https://t.co/eWoeT0qo1L

There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain.



Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon