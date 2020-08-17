शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Bharuch vegetable market fire, Around 10 shops and godowns were gutted in a fire that broke out at a vegetable market in Mohammadapura area of Bharuch

गुजरातः भरूच के थोक सब्जी मंडी में लगी भीषण आग, 10 से अधिक दुकानें जलकर राख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भरूच Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 12:18 AM IST
विज्ञापन
भरूच सब्जी मंडी में आग
भरूच सब्जी मंडी में आग - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में भरूच के मोहम्मदपुरा इलाके के एक थोक सब्जी मंडी में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से इलाके की लगभग 10 दुकानें और कुछ गोदामों में आग लग गई। फिलहाल जान माल के नुकसान की कोई सूचना नहीं है।
विज्ञापन
सिर्फ 1,299 रुपये में करें दिल्ली पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gujarat fire bharuch vegetable market fire

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

China vaccine update
Health & Fitness

अब चीन ने कोरोना वैक्सीन पर दी खुशखबरी, मिल गया पेटेंट, जानें ताजा अपडेट्स

16 अगस्त 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट हो रहे लगातार भावुक, फिर धोनी से कहा- आप हमेशा मेरे कप्तान रहोगे

16 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
चेतन चौहान
Cricket News

नहीं रहे यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री व पूर्व क्रिकेटर चेतन चौहान, 73 साल की उम्र में निधन

16 अगस्त 2020

चेतन चौहान
Cricket News

अलविदा चेतन चौहान: कुछ ऐसा था क्रिकेटर से मंत्री बनने तक का सफर, हासिल किए कई मुकाम

16 अगस्त 2020

दुबई क्राउन प्रिंस
Viral Videos

दुबई के प्रिंस की लग्जरी कार पर पक्षी ने दिए अंडे, देखिए फिर क्या हुआ ?

16 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today, 17 August 2020: सोमवार को ग्रह परिवर्तन से इन छह राशि वालों के पास आएगा पैसा

16 अगस्त 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने दिया संकेत, लड़कियों की शादी की कानूनी आयु में हो सकता है बदलाव

16 अगस्त 2020

एमएस धोनी, राजीव शुक्ला
Cricket News

राजीव शुक्ला ने आखिर क्यों कहा धोनी के विदाई मैच का कोई सवाल ही नहीं?

16 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
Bollywood

सुशांत की बॉडी के पास बैग के साथ दिखा संदिग्ध शख्स, बाहर जाकर 'मिस्ट्री गर्ल' से भी मिला

16 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Drug Update
Health & Fitness

मिल गई कोरोना की सबसे कारगर दवा, दावा- यह शरीर में वायरस को बढ़ने नहीं देती

16 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited