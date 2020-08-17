गुजरातः भरूच के थोक सब्जी मंडी में लगी भीषण आग, 10 से अधिक दुकानें जलकर राख

गुजरात में भरूच के मोहम्मदपुरा इलाके के एक थोक सब्जी मंडी में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से इलाके की लगभग 10 दुकानें और कुछ गोदामों में आग लग गई। फिलहाल जान माल के नुकसान की कोई सूचना नहीं है।

Gujarat: Around 10 shops and godowns were gutted in a fire that broke out at a wholesale vegetable market in Mohammadapura area of Bharuch, earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/92ngXYgpBv