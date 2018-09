Congress which was sleeping for the last 4.5 years has suddenly woken up. Why has it woken up now? To ensure safety and security of children all schools in the state will remain closed: Sasmit Patra, BJD spokesperson pic.twitter.com/voDP6IVsip

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been fighting against the price rise of petrol and deisel in the country and it is not for the first time that the country has seen such hike in fuel price. We are neither supporting nor opposing the #BharatBandh: Sasmit Patra, BJD spokesperson pic.twitter.com/yDaKWWP7CP