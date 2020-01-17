कर्नाटक में छह लोग गिरफ्तार, भाजपा-आरएसएस समर्थकों पर किया था हमला

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police: 6 SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) supporters have been arrested in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a rally supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, on 22nd December 2019. #Karnataka https://t.co/khg36YshHP pic.twitter.com/9pbkqz1VGK — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bangalore:There were 6 people belonging to SDPI, who were here to carry out attacks on leaders supporting #CAA. These people were being paid Rs 10,000 from their handlers to create ruckus here. Now this will be handled by the Anti-Terror unit. pic.twitter.com/qa4zYMDH3J — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Jagadish Shettar,Karnataka Minister: SDPI always deny their involvement but it has been proved now.I welcome the Police's action. Their organisation should be banned as they have always been involved with anti-social activities&govt of India should take very serious note of this. https://t.co/rik04jIj2H pic.twitter.com/K5sWD10kjq — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

बंगलूरू में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का समर्थन करने वाली रैली में शामिल भाजपा-आरएसएस समर्थकों पर 22 दिसंबर 2019 को हुए हमले से जुड़े छह एसडीपीआई (सोशल डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया) समर्थकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। बंगलूरू पुलिस आयुक्त ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है।पुलिस आयुक्त भास्कर राव ने कहा कि ये सभी छह लोग एसडीपीआई से संबंधित हैं, जो नागरिकता कानून का समर्थन करने वाले नेताओं पर हमला करने के लिए आए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि इन लोगों को यहां हंगामा खड़ा करने के लिए अपने हैंडलर्स से 10,000 रुपये मिल रहे थे। अब इस मामले को आतंकवाद रोधी इकाई द्वारा देखा जाएगा।एसडीपीआई के समर्थकों के गिरफ्तार किए जाने पर कर्नाटक के मंत्री जगदीश शेट्टार ने कहा है कि एसडीपीआई हमेशा इस तरह की गतिविधियों में भागीदारी से इनकार करता है लेकिन यह अब साबित हो गया है।उन्होंने कहा कि मैं पुलिस की कार्रवाई का स्वागत करता हूं। उनके संगठन पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाना चाहिए क्योंकि वे हमेशा असामाजिक गतिविधियों से जुड़े रहे हैं और भारत सरकार को इस पर बहुत गंभीरता से ध्यान देना चाहिए।