Babul Supriyo Said, If Shatrughan Sinha has a problem then why he is coming in Parliament

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा पर साधा निशाना, बोले- तीन तलाक देकर खुद ही छोड़ दें बीजेपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 04:37 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो ने शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा को इतनी ही नफरत है तो वो संसद में क्यों बैठते हैं? क्यों ऐसी स्थिति पैदा करते हैं कि दूसरों को 'खामोश' कहना पड़े?  

बाबुल ने कहा कि ड्रेसिंग रूम की बात वहीं रहना चाहिए। आप तीन तलाक दीजिए और खुद ही बीजेपी छोड़ दीजिये। आपको बता दें कि बीजेपी नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा था कि बीजेपी में उनके साथ सौतेले बेटे जैसा व्यवहार हुआ है, सच कहूं तो मैं दबा-दबा महसूस करता हूं। 

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार से जुड़े मुद्दों को आवाज देने के लिए बने गैर राजनीतिक 'राष्ट्र मंच' से जुड़ गए हैं। शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा था कि, 'हम कुछ बेचैन दिमागों में राष्ट्र मंच की अवधारणा काम कर रही थी।' इस मंच को साकार करने के लिए उन्होंने घनश्याम तिवारी और के.सी. सिंह को विशेष धन्यवाद दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि, 'राष्ट्र मंच का हिस्सा बनकर खुली हवा में सांस लेने जैसा अहसास हो रहा है। इसमें शामिल होने के बाद मैं देश की भलाई के लिए अपने विचार स्वतंत्र होकर व्यक्त कर सकता हूं। मैं बता नहीं सकता कि मैं कितना मुक्त महसूस कर रहा हूं। खुली हवा में सांस लेने का मजा ही कुछ और है।' 

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा से बातचीत के दौरान उनसे यह कहे जाने पर कि उनकी मूल पार्टी भाजपा ने उन्हें कभी बोलने से रोका नहीं, इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि, 'मेरी मूल पार्टी भाजपा ने मुझे बोलने के अलावा और कोई काम नहीं करने दिया। मुझे यह महसूस होता था कि भाजपा मेरे साथ सौतेले बेटे जैसा व्यवहार कर रही है।
