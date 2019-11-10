शहर चुनें

डोभाल के आवास पर बड़ी बैठक, बाबा रामदेव, कल्बे जवाद समेत कई धर्मगुरु शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 02:55 PM IST
अजित डोभाल के आवास पर धार्मिक नेताओं की बैठक
अजित डोभाल के आवास पर धार्मिक नेताओं की बैठक - फोटो : ANI
अयोध्या पर आए उच्चतम न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद रविवार को दिल्ली में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल के आवास पर बाबा रामदेव, स्वामी परमात्मानंद, स्वामी अवधेशानंद, शिया धर्मगुरु मौलाना कल्बे जवाद और अन्य धर्मगुरुओं की बैठक चल रही है।
maulana kalbe jawad baba ramdev ajit doval
