We held meeting so that all issues around the matter especially that of Ram Temple & Babri Masjid are discussed & we look for a solution which sends message across the nation. Our priority is to join hearts of people: Salman Nadwi, AIMPLB on his meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar href="https://t.co/rScLLqjadj">pic.twitter.com/rScLLqjadj

When Court's

verdict comes, it'll be constitutional move but Court doesn't join people's hearts. Decision is always in favor of one &

against the other. We want that when both parties come out of Court they must be happy: Salman Nadwi, AIMPLB on meeting with Sri Sri Ravi

Shankar pic.twitter.com/ZD1rJNCW6Q