अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुरू हुई सुनवाई, मुस्लिम पक्ष दे रहा दलीलें

Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, has started hearing the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Masjid land (Title) dispute case. Today is the 18th day of hearing in the case. pic.twitter.com/fiPZJShnam— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिलने के लिए सरपंचों का 100 सदस्यीय डेलिगेशन गृह मंत्रालय पहुंच गया है।
3 सितंबर 2019