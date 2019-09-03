शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ayodhya Case: Supreme Court five-judge Constitution bench started hearing muslim party is arguing

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुरू हुई सुनवाई, मुस्लिम पक्ष दे रहा दलीलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 11:27 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय में राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद की लगतार 18वें दिन सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। प्रधान न्यायाधीस रंजन गोगोई के नेतृत्व में मामले की सुनवाई हो रही है। मुस्लिम पक्ष की तरफ से पेश हो रहे वकील काजीव धवन ने अदालत से अपनी दलीलें देने के लिए 20 दिन का समय मांगा है।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Recommended

राजीव धवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या केस: मुस्लिम पक्षकार के वकील धवन को कथित धमकी देने के मामले में दो लोगों को नोटिस

3 सितंबर 2019

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कराया गया हवन
Lucknow

लखनऊ के आसपास सुर्खियों में रही ये खबरें, स्वामी परमहंस संग मुसलमानों ने राम मंदिर के लिए किया हवन

3 सितंबर 2019

Ram Mandir Case
India News

अयोध्या पर मुस्लिम पक्ष की दलील: मामला मालिकाना हक का, ऐतिहासिक दावों की जगह नहीं

3 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: 25 दिनों में पूरी हुई आधी सुनवाई, नवंबर तक फैसले की उम्मीद

2 सितंबर 2019

मौलाना सैय्यद अरशद मदनी
Meerut

देश में नफरत की दीवार गिराने के लिए भागवत से मिले मौलाना अरशद मदनी, रखा ये प्रस्ताव

1 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामले में नवंबर तक आ सकता है फैसला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रोजाना हो रही है सुनवाई

31 अगस्त 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
ayodhya land dispute ram janmabhoomi babri masjid supreme court raheev dhawan अयोध्या विवादित जमीन राम जन्मभूमि
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में ऐसी गलती कर बैठे थे विवेक ओबेरॉय, इस वजह से ऐश्वर्या ने कर लिया था ब्रेकअप

3 सितंबर 2019

Shakti Kapoor
Bollywood

फिल्मों में काम के बदले लड़कियों से ऐसी डिमांड करते थे शक्ति कपूर, स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में हुआ था खुलासा

3 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अंबानी परिवार में गणपति उत्सव का आयोजन
Bollywood

गणेश उत्सव के रंग में डूबा पूरा अंबानी परिवार, रणबीर-आलिया समेत शामिल हुए ये बॉलीवुड सितारे

3 सितंबर 2019

veena malik
Bollywood

पाक एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने किया भड़काऊ ट्वीट, भारतीय यूजर बोला- याद रखना ओसामा पाक में मिला था

3 सितंबर 2019

Tinu Verma
Bollywood

विलेन का किरदार निभाकर फेमस हुआ था ये एक्टर, असल जिंदगी में भाई पर तलवार से किया था जानलेवा हमला

3 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पठानकोट एयरबेस में तैनात हुए अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर
Chandigarh

भारतीय वायुसेना की ताकत बढ़ी, पठानकोट एयरबेस में तैनात हो गए 8 अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर

3 सितंबर 2019

मासूम जिकरा अपनी गुड़िया के साथ अस्पातल में भर्ती
Delhi NCR

अब गुड़िया के पेट तक चढ़ाया पक्का प्लास्टर, फिर जिकरा को, सामने आई दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीरें

3 सितंबर 2019

AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

आतंकियों का 'काल' बन चुका अपाचे भारतीय वायु सेना में शामिल, जानें खूबियां

3 सितंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

जमैका टेस्ट जीत विराट ने रचा इतिहास, धोनी को पछाड़ बने भारत के सबसे सफल टेस्ट कप्तान

3 सितंबर 2019

antilia
Bollywood

अंबानी के गणेशोत्सव में एक ही छत के नीचे पहुंचे अमिताभ-रेखा, टिक गई सबकी निगाहें

3 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गृह मंत्रालय पहुंचा प्रतिनिधिमंडल
India News

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मिलने पहुंचा जम्मू-कश्मीर पंचायत एसोसिएशन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिलने के लिए सरपंचों का 100 सदस्यीय डेलिगेशन गृह मंत्रालय पहुंच गया है।

3 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिगड़ती अर्थव्यवस्था पर प्रियंका ने पूछा- कब तक हेडलाइन मैनेजमेंट से काम चलाएगी सरकार

3 सितंबर 2019

ओएनजीसी
India News

नवी मुंबई के ONGC प्लांट में भीषण आग, खाली कराया गया 3 किमी का इलाका

3 सितंबर 2019

करनाल सिंह
India News

ईडी के पूर्व निदेशक करनाल सिंह ने अपने ऊपर लगे आरोपों से किया इनकार

3 सितंबर 2019

अपाचे
India News

पठानकोट एयरबेस पर आज तैनात होंगे 8 अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर

3 सितंबर 2019

मिशन कंट्रोल रूम (इसरो)
India News

चंद्रयान- 2: चांद के और करीब पहुंचा लैंडर विक्रम, अगले चार दिन उल्टे रास्ते लगाएगा चक्कर

3 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने गर्वी गुजरात भवन का किया उद्घाटन, याद आए पुराने दिन

3 सितंबर 2019

ओएनजीसी गैस प्लांट में आग गई
India News

नवी मुंबई के ओएनजीसी प्लांट में लगी आग, चार लोगों की मौत

3 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

जिस दुकान पर पीएम मोदी ने बेची थी चाय, उसे बनाया जाएगा पर्यटक स्थल

3 सितंबर 2019

AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

आतंकियों का 'काल' बन चुका अपाचे भारतीय वायु सेना में शामिल, जानें खूबियां

3 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नवी मुंबई के ONGC प्लांट में भीषण आग, खाली कराया गया 3 किमी का इलाका

नवी मुंबई के उरण के ओएनजीसी प्लांट में आग लग गई। ये आग सुबह 7 बजे गैस प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट में लगी। फिलहाल दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके मौजूद हैं जो आग पर नियंत्रण पाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं।

3 सितंबर 2019

हेमराज जाट 1:05

राजस्थान का लाल हेमराज जाट शहीद, दिया गया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर

3 सितंबर 2019

अपाचे 1:56

पठानकोट एयरबेस पर आज तैनात होंगे 8 अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर

3 सितंबर 2019

संभल 3:29

जानिए आखिर क्यों दुनियाभर में प्रसिद्ध है संभल, क्या हैं इसकी विशेषताएं

2 सितंबर 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 1:16

कुलभूषण जाधव से भारतीय राजनयिक ने की मुलाकात, कहा- काफी दबाव में दिख रहे थे जाधव

2 सितंबर 2019

Related

अंतरिक्षयात्री के सूट में मूनवॉक
India News

बंगलूरू: अंतरिक्ष यात्री को सड़क पर देखकर हैरान हुए लोग, कर रहा था मूनवॉक

3 सितंबर 2019

Traffic Police
India News

नए ट्रैफिक नियम पर बढ़ी रार, केंद्र बोला- राज्यों को हर हाल में लागू करना होगा कानून

3 सितंबर 2019

दीवार गिरने से दो मजदूरों की मौत हो गई
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: दीवार गिरने से दो मजदूरों की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

3 सितंबर 2019

Amit Shah meets Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders in Maharashtra, stays away from ally Shiv Sena
India News

अमित शाह ने महाराष्ट्र के भाजपा नेताओं से की मुलाकात, शिवसेना से बनाई दूरी

3 सितंबर 2019

Top 5 News of 2 september
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

3 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: चिदंबरम हिरासत में रहेंगे या जेल जाएंगे, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज फिर सुनवाई

3 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited