पूर्वोत्तर फ्रंटियर रेलवे के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी नृपेन भट्टाचार्य ने ट्रेन में धमाके को लेकर कहा कि यह अभी तक निश्चित नहीं हो पाया है कि धमाके का कारण बम था या ट्रेन में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से हादसा हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि धमाके में कोई मृत्यु नहीं हुई है।
Police say on 11 persons injured in an explosion inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri, "explosion took place in the running train at around 6:45 pm. Investigation underway to ascertain if it was a bomb". #Assam pic.twitter.com/417XW5PDpk— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
PRO of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Nripen Bhattacharya, on explosion inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri: It hasn't yet been confirmed whether it was bomb blast or short circuit blast. No casualties have taken place. #Assam pic.twitter.com/33Jh6DvEll— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
1 दिसंबर 2018