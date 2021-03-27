बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   assam-assembly-election-2021-live-phase-1-voting-percentage-updates CM Sarbanand Sonowal fate will be decided

Live

Assam Election 2021 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: असम में पहले चरण का मतदान शुरू, डिब्रूगढ़ में लगी लोगों की लंबी लाइन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Sat, 27 Mar 2021 07:22 AM IST
assam-assembly-election-2021-live-phase-1-voting-percentage-updates CM Sarbanand Sonowal fate will be decided
असम के डिब्रूगढ़ में मतदान शुरू - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

असम विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू हो गया है। चुनाव मेंं कई प्रमुख उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत दांव पर लगी है। असम की 126 सदस्यीय विधानसभा की 47 सीटों पर पहले चरण में मतदान हो रहा है। यहा पढ़िए असम चुनाव से संबंधित सभी अपडेट- 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
07:14 AM, 27-Mar-2021

डिब्रूगढ़ में मतदान कर रहे लोग

असम में आज पहले चरण के मतदान हो रहे हैं। असम के डिब्रूगढ़ में पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर मतदाता लाइन लगाकर अपना मत डालने के लिए खड़े हैं।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national assembly election 2021 election assam election assam assembly election असम विधानसभा चुनाव 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और ममता बनर्जी
India News

चुनाव: बंगाल की 30 सीटों पर पहले चरण का मतदान आज, इन दिग्गजों की किस्मत दांव पर

27 मार्च 2021

चंबल नदी में घड़ियाल
Agra

चंबल में बढ़ा घड़ियालों का कुनबा : नदी में छोड़े गए 35 नए 'मेहमान', रोमांचित कर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

27 मार्च 2021

श्वेता तिवारी, राजा चौधरी और पलक तिवारी
Bollywood

13 सालों बाद श्वेता तिवारी के पूर्व पति राजा चौधरी की बेटी पलक से हुई मुलाकात, शेयर कीं तस्वीरें

26 मार्च 2021

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

INDvENG: दूसरे मैच में लगी रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, विराट की कप्तानी में दर्ज हुए कई शर्मनाक आंकड़े

26 मार्च 2021

बेन स्टोक्स और जॉनी बेयरस्टो की आतिशी पारी
Cricket News

करारी हार: इंग्लैंड ने उड़ाईं भारतीय गेंदबाजों की धज्जियां, राहुल के शतक पर भारी पड़े बेयरस्टो-स्टोक्स

26 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना : केंद्र का राज्यों को त्योहारों में जरूरी कदम उठाने का निर्देश, महाराष्ट्र में 28 से नाइट कर्फ्यू

26 मार्च 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

समीक्षा: इन पांच गलतियों की वजह से भारत ने गंवाया मैच, दूसरे वनडे में इंग्लैंड की जीत

26 मार्च 2021

symbolic image
Bhopal

मप्र में कोरोना: अब 12 शहरों में रविवार को लॉकडाउन, भोपाल में होली पर पाबंदी

26 मार्च 2021

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड में दोषियों को उम्रकैद की सजा
Faridabad

निकिता हत्याकांड: लोगों से भरा रहा कोर्ट परिसर, शाम 4.01 बजे आया फैसला, फिर आक्रोश में बाहर...

26 मार्च 2021

Holi Colour on Bike Scooter Motorcycle
Auto News

काम की खबर: अपनी बाइक और स्कूटर को होली के रंगों से ऐसे बचाएं, जानें 5 आसान टिप्स

26 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X