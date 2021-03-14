शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश: लॉरी ने ऑटो रिक्शा को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, हादसे में छह लोगों की गई जान

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, कृष्णा (आंध्र प्रदेश) Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 09:48 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में रविवार को भयानक सड़क हादसा हो गया। यहां कृष्णा जिले के गोलापाली गांव में एक लॉरी ने ऑटो रिक्शा को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि छह लोग घायल हो गए। 
घायलों को सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं, जानकारी मिली है कि घटना के बाद लॉरी चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। ऐसे में पुलिस मुकदमा दर्ज कर लॉरी चालक की तलाश कर रही है।

 

india news national krishna district andhra pradesh lorry hits auto-rickshaw road accident

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

