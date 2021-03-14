आंध्र प्रदेश: लॉरी ने ऑटो रिक्शा को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, हादसे में छह लोगों की गई जान

Andhra Pradesh: 6 people died and 6 sustained injuries after a lorry hit an autorickshaw in Gollapali Village of Krishna district. Injured were taken to a government hospital. A case has been filed while search for the lorry driver is still underway. pic.twitter.com/SyWeLtWHfQ— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021
