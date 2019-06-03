शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश: सीएम जगन मोहन का बड़ा फैसला, आशाकर्मियों का वेतन सात हजार रुपये बढ़ाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 04:12 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री वाईएस जगन मोहन रेड्डी
मुख्यमंत्री वाईएस जगन मोहन रेड्डी - फोटो : ANI
आंध्र प्रदेश की आशाकर्मियों के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से सोमवार को बड़ी खुशखबरी का एलान किया गया। मुख्यमंत्री वाईएस जगन मोहन रेड्डी ने चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के तहत काम करने वाली आशाकर्मियों के मासिक वेतन में भारी बढ़ोतरी का ऐलान किया। 
अब तक आंध्र प्रदेश की आशाकर्मियों को तीन हजार रुपये वेतन मिलता था, जिसे बढ़ाकर सीधे 10 हजार रुपये कर दिया गया है। सरकार के इस फैसले से आशाकर्मियों में खुशी की लहर छा गई है। 


 

