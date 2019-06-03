आंध्र प्रदेश: सीएम जगन मोहन का बड़ा फैसला, आशाकर्मियों का वेतन सात हजार रुपये बढ़ाया

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has increased the salaries of Asha workers in medical & health department from existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Mg4l61Aldj— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वायुसेना का एएन-32 विमान असम के जोरहाट से लापता हो गया है। इसमें 8 क्रू मेंबर और 5 यात्री सवार थे। बता दें कि सुखोई 30 और सी 130 विमान खोजने में जुटे हैं।
3 जून 2019