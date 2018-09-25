शहर चुनें

असम सहित उत्तर पूर्वी राज्यों में महसूस हुए भूकंप के झटके, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 10:11 AM IST
असम के बारपेटा जिले में आज सुबह भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इन झटकों की तीव्रता 4.7 मापी गई है। झटके गुवाहाटी सहित असम, मेघालय, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, नगालैंड और मणिपुर के दूसरे हिस्सों में महसूस हुए। भूकंप का पहला झटका सुबह 9.17 मिनट पर जबकि दूसरा 9.21 मिनट पर आया। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं मिली है। 
