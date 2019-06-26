नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत का कार्यकाल दो साल के लिए बढ़ा

Amitabh Kant gets extension as CEO NITI Aayog for a period of two years. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/003frTwEON— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को लोकसभा में अपनी बात रखी तो बुधवार को उन्होंने राज्यसभा में संबोधन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने महान शायर गालिब के एक शेर से विपक्ष पर हमला बोला।
26 जून 2019