शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Amitabh Kant gets extension as CEO NITI Aayog for two years

नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत का कार्यकाल दो साल के लिए बढ़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 04:51 PM IST
नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत
नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
सरकार के थिंक टैंक यानी नीति आयोग के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) अमिताभ कांत का कार्यकाल दो साल के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया है। अब वह दो साल और इस पद की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। एक आधिकारिक आदेश में उनके सेवा विस्तार की जानकारी दी गई। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन



कार्मिक मंत्रालय ने अपने आदेश में लिखा है कि पुराने नियम और शर्तों के तहत अमिताभ कांत को दो साल का सेवा विस्तार दिया गया है। बता दें कि 30 जून 2019 को अमिताभ सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले थे। लेकिन सेवा विस्तार के बाद अब वह 30 जून, 2021 तक अपने पद पर बने रहेंगे। 

Recommended

Cricket News

आखिर कौन थी वह सूट वाली लड़की, जिसकी फोटो हुई हरभजन सिंह के साथ वायरल

26 जून 2019

दीवा पतांग
दीवा पतांग
दीवा पतांग
दीवा पतांग
Cricket News

आखिर कौन थी वह सूट वाली लड़की, जिसकी फोटो हुई हरभजन सिंह के साथ वायरल

26 जून 2019

Travel

सिर्फ 13 हजार रूपये में कर आइए वैष्णो माता के दर्शन, साथ में गुलमर्ग श्रीनगर घूमने का सुनहरा मौका

26 जून 2019
Travel

सिर्फ 13 हजार रूपये में कर आइए वैष्णो माता के दर्शन, साथ में गुलमर्ग श्रीनगर घूमने का सुनहरा मौका

26 जून 2019

अजय बोस, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार
Opinion

चौतरफा दबाव से घिरीं दीदी : भारतीय राजनीति में तूफान खड़ा कर देनी वाली नेता कितनी कमजोर हो चुकी हैं

26 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
Kanpur

महिला सिपाही के साथ उसके पति ने जबरन बनाए अप्राकृतिक संबंध फिर पार कर दीं हैवानियत की सारी हदें

26 जून 2019

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में डेविड वॉर्नर के 500 रन पूरे, तोड़ सकते हैं सचिन का यह रिकॉर्ड

26 जून 2019

Devid Warner
डेविड वॉर्नर
डेविड वॉर्नर
डेविड
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में डेविड वॉर्नर के 500 रन पूरे, तोड़ सकते हैं सचिन का यह रिकॉर्ड

26 जून 2019

Bollywood

संजय गांधी की करीबी थीं सैफ अली खान की सास रहीं रुखसाना, 7 अनदेखी तस्वीरों में देखिए शाही अंदाज

26 जून 2019

rukhsana sultana
rukhsana sultana
rukhsana sultana
rukhsana sultana
Bollywood

संजय गांधी की करीबी थीं सैफ अली खान की सास रहीं रुखसाना, 7 अनदेखी तस्वीरों में देखिए शाही अंदाज

26 जून 2019

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
niti aayog niti aayog ceo amitabh kant service extension नीति आयोग अमिताभ कांत
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां
India News

कपड़ों पर ट्रोल होने के बाद नए अंदाज में संसद पहुंचीं मिमी चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां

25 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अनूठी पहलः पकौड़े-समोसे तलने के बाद बचे तेल से बनेगा बायो डीजल

26 जून 2019

nasa
World

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से धरती पर सुरक्षित लौटे अंतरिक्ष यात्री

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आवास प्लस योजना : 2022 तक सबको छत देने का लक्ष्य रखा

26 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

पहले ई-वाहन चार्जिंग स्टेशन को दिल्लीवालों का इंतजार, जनता उदासीन

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Kashmir
Opinion

जम्मू-कश्मीर की भाषा नीति : उम्मीद की बहुत-सी किरणें दिखाई पड़ रही हैं

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

स्वास्थ्य सुविधा में 21 बड़े राज्यों में यूपी अंतिम पायदान पर, उत्तराखंड को 17वां स्थान

26 जून 2019

Donald Trump
World

ईरान को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की चेतावनी, किसी भी हमले का 'करारा जवाब' मिलेगा

26 जून 2019

Last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan
World

निजाम हैदराबाद के 3 अरब रुपये पर भारत-पाक में कानूनी लड़ाई पर फैसला जल्द

26 जून 2019

गिरिराज सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार पशुपालकों को शर्तिया बछिया होने की देगी गारंटी, मंत्रालय कर रहा ‘सीमन’ की व्यवस्था

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

PM Modi and Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha
India News

गालिब के शेर से विपक्ष पर हमला, गुलाम नबी से बोले पीएम- कुछ दिन तो गुजारिए गुजरात में

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को लोकसभा में अपनी बात रखी तो बुधवार को उन्होंने राज्यसभा में संबोधन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने महान शायर गालिब के एक शेर से विपक्ष पर हमला बोला। 

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
India News

राज्य सभा में पीएम मोदी ने विपक्ष को फिर घेरा, कांग्रेस हार गई तो देश हार गया क्या?

26 जून 2019

narendra modi
India News

संसद में भीड़ हिंसा से लेकर दिमागी बुखार तक पीएम मोदी के भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें

26 जून 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस सांसदों की बैठक, राहुल गांधी पार्टी अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा देने पर अड़े

26 जून 2019

प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ और भारतीय विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

प्रेसवार्ता में बोले पोम्पिओ, नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंच रहे हैं भारत और अमेरिका के संबंध

26 जून 2019

चंद्रबाबू नायडू का आलीशान बंगला 'प्रजा वेदिका'
India News

चंद्रबाबू नायडू के आलीशान बंगले 'प्रजा वेदिका' पर चला बुलडोजर, गिराने का काम शुरू

26 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजीकरण
India News

असम सरकार ने जारी की एनआरसी की नई सूची, 1 लाख से ज्यादा लोग बाहर

26 जून 2019

माइक पोम्पियो और एस जयशंकर
India News

पीएम मोदी और डोभाल के बाद विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से मिले पोम्पियो, सुलझेंगे ये विवाद!

26 जून 2019

रोड पर हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ करते भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ता
India News

बंगाल में सड़क पर नमाज को लेकर बवाल, विरोध में भाजपा का हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ

26 जून 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

ओवैसी का पीएम मोदी पर हमला, कहा- शाहबानो याद है पर तबरेज और अख्लाक को भूल गए

26 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

निजाम की दौलत पर जल्द फैसला, भारत और पाकिस्तान दोनों हैं दावेदार

ब्रिटेन के एक बैंक में जमा निजाम हैदराबाद के 3 अरब से ज्यादा रुपये को लेकर भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच चली आ रही दशकों पुरानी कानूनी लड़ाई अब अंतिम दौर में पहुंच चुकी है।

26 जून 2019

एंक्सीडेंट 1:44

उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडेय के बेटे की मौत, सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने जताया दुख

26 जून 2019

क्रॉसिंग रिपब्लिक 1:22

गाजियाबाद के अपार्टमेंट में गाड़ी जाने से रोका तो गार्ड और सुपरवाइजर पर कर दिया जानलेवा हमला

26 जून 2019

watch business news in a click including inflation in Pakistan 0:46

महंगाई की मार झेल रही पाकिस्तान की जनता को जुलाई में लग सकता है झटका, देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

26 जून 2019

रॉड 0:35

चंडीगढ़ में रोडरेज के विवाद में सड़क पर लड़की की दबंगई, लोहे की रॉड से युवक को पीटा

26 जून 2019

Related

arif mohammad khan
India News

पीएम मोदी ने जिस इंटरव्यू का जिक्र किया, आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने बताई उसकी पूरी कहानी

26 जून 2019

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय
India News

कांग्रेस को लगा झटका, नेता विपक्ष का पद दिये जाने की याचिका पर सुनवाई से हाईकोर्ट का इनकार

26 जून 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाल में कट मनी विवाद : टीएमसी नेता ने वापस किए 2.25 लाख रुपये, कमीशन लेने पर होगी उम्रकैद

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आवास प्लस योजना : 2022 तक सबको छत देने का लक्ष्य रखा

26 जून 2019

mob lynching
India News

राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- झारखंड की घटना मानवता पर धब्बा, सत्तासीनों की खामोशी हैरान करने वाली

26 जून 2019

नामांकन दाखिल करते एस जयशंकर
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव: चार उम्मीदवारों में जयशंकर सबसे अधिक शिक्षित, ठाकोर सबसे अमीर

26 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.