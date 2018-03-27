On one hand their party President talks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs & Christians, on the other hand their CM is creating a divide between Hindus, such a major internal-conflict is not there in any other party: Amit Shah in Davanagere #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/uWmMAp8pbW

There has been BJP govt in Gujarat, MP & Chhattisgarh for the last 15 yrs and farmer suicide numbers in these states have been very low. The suicide cases that have been registered were due to depression & farmers' personal issues:BJP President Amit Shah in Karnataka's Davanagere pic.twitter.com/yVUmNyvheQ