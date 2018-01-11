Download App
Home ›   India News ›   America is working to secure India's NSG membership says Kenneth I Juster

NSG में भारत की एंट्री पर साथ आया अमेरिका, चीन अटकाता रहा है रोड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 06:26 PM IST
America is working to secure India's NSG membership says Kenneth I Juster
भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत केनेथ जस्टर ने कहा कि अमेरिका न्यूक्लियर सप्ला‍यर्स ग्रुप (NSG) में भारत की सदस्यता के लिए लगातार प्रयास कर रहा है। दिल्ली में एक कार्यक्रम में बोलते हुए केनेथ ने कहा कि 'अमेरिका एनएसजी में भारत की सदस्यता के लिए काम कर रहा है।'

बता दें कि 48 सदस्यों वालें NSG में भारत की एंट्री पर सिर्फ चीन रुकावट डाल रहा है। यह मुद्दा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अमेरिकी यात्रा के दौरान राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के बीच बीते साल 26 जून को व्हाइट हाउस में हुई बैठक में उठा था। 

जस्टर ने आतंकवाद पर पाकिस्तान को आड़े हाथों लिया। जस्टर ने कहा 'अमेरिका आतंकवाद पर और कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगा। पाकिस्तान को सैन्य मदद रोकने के फैसले से साफ है कि राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अब पाकिस्तान के आतंकवाद पर चुप नहीं बैठेंगे। इसके साथ ही अमेरिका सीमापार से घुसपैठ और आतंकियों की सुरक्षित पनाहगाह पर भी कार्रवाई करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा 'अफगानिस्तान में पैठ जमाए बैठे आतंकी समूहों पर पाकिस्तान एक अहम भूमिका अदा कर सकता है। अफगानिस्तान में में भी स्थिरता आ सकती है अगर पाकिस्तान अपना दायित्व ठीक से निभाए।'
