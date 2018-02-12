अपना शहर चुनें

अमर उजाला पोल: पाठकों की राय, पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना अब जरूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 08:19 PM IST
शनिवार (10 फरवरी) को जम्मू- कश्मीर के रिहायशी इलाके सुंजवां में स्थित सेना के कैंप पर हुए आतंकी हमले में एक जेसीओ समेत 6 जवान शहीद हो गए थे। इस दौरान सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई में तीन आतंकियों को मार गिराया गया था। जांच एजेंसियों से भारत को इस हमले के पीछे पाकिस्तान के आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का हाथ होने के संकेत मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही भारत सरकार ने सुंजवां हमले में पाक से आतंकियों को सहायता मिलने की बात कही गई है। 

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'क्या अब पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना जरूरी हो गया है?'

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 4,184 वोट मिले। इनमें 94.12 फीसदी (3,938 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि अब पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना जरूरी हो गया है, जबकि 5.88 फीसदी (246 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में असहमति जताते हुए कहा कि पाकिस्तान को अभी भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने का सही वक्त नहीं है।


वहीं ट्वीटर के जरिए पोल से जुड़े कुल 601 पाठकों में 93 फीसदी लोगों ने पाक के खिलाफ अब कड़ी कार्रवाई करने को जरूरी माना है, जबकि 7 फीसदी लोगों ने सवाल के जवाब में असहमति जताते हुए पाक खिलाफ अभी कार्रवाई किए जाने को जरूरी नहीं माना है। 
amar ujala poll online poll pakistan sunjuwan attack

