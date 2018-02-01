अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Amar ujala Poll: jobs People will not get income tax relief from the modi government budget 2018

अमर उजाला पोल: बजट में नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सरकार से नहीं मिली टैक्स में राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 07:40 PM IST
Amar ujala Poll: jobs People will not get income tax relief from the modi government budget 2018
जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद मोदी सरकार ने गुरुवार (1 फरवरी) को अपना पहला आम बजट पेश कर दिया है। बताते चलें कि अगले साल आम चुनाव होने हैं इसलिए माना जा रहा था कि इस बार के बजट में नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सरकार की ओर से टैक्स में राहत मिलेगी। लेकिन सरकार ने लोगों को उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया। इस बजट में नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सरकार की ओर से टैक्स में किसी भी तरह की राहत नहीं मिली है। 

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में बुधवार (31 जनवरी) को अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'क्या इस बजट में नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सरकार की ओर से टैक्स में राहत मिलेगी?'

RELATED

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 4,133 वोट मिले। इनमें 53.91 फीसदी (2,228 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में असहमति जताते हुए माना था कि बजट में नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सरकार से टैक्स में राहत नहीं मिलेगी, जबकि 37.82 फीसदी (1,563 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में सहमति जताते हुए कहा था कि बजट में नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सरकार टैक्स में राहत देगी । वहीं 8.27 फीसदी (342 वोट) पाठकों ने इस मुद्दे पर कोई राय जाहिर करने में असमर्थता जताई।
amar ujala poll online poll income tax budget 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहीट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

1 फरवरी 2018

Rubina Dilaik completed her 1 million followers on Instagram
Television

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर बवाल मचा रही टीवी की किन्नर बहू, इंस्टाग्राम पर पूरे हुए एक मिलियन फॉलोअर्स

1 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh reveals about her girlfriends
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड्स को लेकर रणवीर सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, 14 साल की उम्र में ही करने लगे थे ऐसे काम

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat will finally release in gujarat
Bollywood

बजट आते ही गुजरात में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ, अब भंसाली के सामने नई मुश्किल

1 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his next Jhund
Bollywood

दर्द में भी शूटिंग कर रहे अमिताभ बच्चन, 15 फरवरी से करेंगे 'झुंड' में काम

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh on khilji Kids used to look at me and start crying
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के लुक को देख रोने लगते थे बच्चे, चीखते-चीखते रणवीर की चली जाती थी आवाज

1 फरवरी 2018

Box office collection day 7 Padmaavat crosses 6 million dollars mark in North America
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: रोज नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत', विदेशों में मचा दिया तहलका

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Deepika padukone Ranveer singh for his next
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर को लेकर चौका मारेंगे भंसाली, किया बड़ा खुलासा

1 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone slapped a man at the age of 14 who tried to pull her
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में पैरेंट्स के सामने दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया था ऐसा काम, जानकर हैरान रह गए खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

swara bhaskar interview after open letter for padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर लिखे ओपन लेटर पर विवाद होते ही सामने आईं स्वरा पर कुछ बोल न पाई, जानिए क्यों?

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

World's biggest healthcare Ayushman Bharat program in Modi Govt Aam budget
India News

बजट: देश की 40 फीसदी आबादी को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी सरकारी योजना का ऐलान

देश की 40 फीसदी आबादी को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आयुष्मान सौगात में दिया है।

1 फरवरी 2018

Live aam budget 2018: Arun Jaitley budget will give benefits to farmers
India News

आम बजट 2018: किसानों के लिए अरुण जेटली की पोटली से निकला तोहफा, होंगे ये फायदे

1 फरवरी 2018

budget highlights live: union budget highlights 2018
India News

Aam Budget 2018 Highlights: बजट के यह बड़े ऐलान, महंगे होंगे मोबाइल और टीवी, हर बिल पर टैक्स बढ़ा

1 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Budget Speech
India News

Budget 2018: करदाताओं को नहीं मिली राहत, निवेशकों को झटका, किसानों को दिखाया सपना

1 फरवरी 2018

Aam Budget 2018 pm modi congrats to arun jaitley over budget
India News

बजट के लिए पीएम मोदी ने वित्त मंत्री जेटली को दी बधाई, बोले- ये गरीबों का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018-19 income tax slab: Middle man in Trouble, No change in tax slab
India News

बजट 2018: मिडिल क्लास पर मार, इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में कोई बदलाव नहीं

1 फरवरी 2018

govt do more effort on epf for new employee, to contribute 12 percentage
India News

अाम बजट 2018: नए कर्मचारियों को तोहफा, ईपीएफ में 12 फीसदी योगदान देगी 

1 फरवरी 2018

Rail Budget 2018: Trains will be modernized with Wi-Fi system and CCTV
India News

रेल बजट 2018- ट्रेनों का होगा आधुनिकीकरण, लगेगा WiFi सिस्टम और CCTV

1 फरवरी 2018

bugdet 2018: Union Budget 2017 on Lok Sabha TV house will adjourned on second feb
India News

लोकसभा में बीजेपी सांसद के निधन पर शोक, 2 फरवरी को स्थगित रहेगा सदन

1 फरवरी 2018

LIVE updates: west Bengal bye-election Uluberia Naopara TMC bjp 
India News

प. बंगाल उपचुनाव: नोआपाड़ा विधानसभा सीट TMC ने जीती, उलुबेड़िया लोकसभा सीट पर आगे

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सिर्फ 60 सेकंड में देखिए कैसे गायब होकर ब्लड मून और फिर ब्लू मून बना चांद

करीब 150 साल बाद दुनिया ने एक साथ ब्लू मून, सूपर मून और ब्लड मून देखा। दुनियाभर के लोग घंटो आसमान में टकटकी लगाए खड़े रहे। लेकिन अगर आपने ये चंद्र ग्रहण मिस कर दिया तो महज एक मिनट में देखिए पूरा चंद्र ग्रहण।

1 फरवरी 2018

FINANCE MINISTER ARUN JAITELY PRESENTED UNION BUDGET 4:53

#Budget2018 मोदी सरकार ने किसानों और गरीबों के लिए बनाया ये सॉलिड प्लान

1 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON UNION BUDGET 2018-19 3:59

#Budget2018 पीएम मोदी ने सरल भाषा में ऐसे समझाया वित्त मंत्री का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

FATHER BEATS UP HIS CHILDREN BRUTALL IN RAJASTHAN, GOT ARRESTED AFTER VIDEO GOES VIRAL 3:18

VIDEO: इस 'जल्लाद' बाप ने ‘फांसी’ पर लटकाकर अपने बच्चों को पीटा

1 फरवरी 2018

HIGHLIGHTS OF UNION BUDGET 2018 FOR COMMON MAN INCLUDING CHANGES IN INCOME TAX AND HEALTH BENEFITS 1:30

#Budget2018 आम बजट में आम आदमी के लिए मोदी सरकार का ये है तोहफा

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Amar ujala Poll: Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha activities may cause BJP to lose elections
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: लोगों की राय, यशवंत और शत्रुघ्न की गतिविधियों से BJP को हो सकता है नुकसान 

31 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think In view of upcoming elections this year Budget 2018 will be populist
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: जनता की राय, लोकलुभावन हो सकता है आगामी बजट

30 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Triple talaq bill will be passed in the budget session of Parliament
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: जनता को उम्‍मीद, 'तीन तलाक' विरोधी बिल बजट सत्र में पास हो सकेगा

29 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Kasganj incident is the result of Inflammatory rhetoric of politicians
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: कासगंज की घटना नेताओं की भड़काऊ बयानबाजी का नतीजा 

28 जनवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: selfie addiction is becoming mental ilness
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सेल्फी क्लिक करना अब बीमारी का रूप लेता जा रहा है

27 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think karni sena is wrong to oppose on Padmavati film
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: लोगों की राय, पद्मावत फिल्म को लेकर करणी सेना का विरोध सही नहीं 

25 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.