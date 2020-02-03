Coronavirus: चीन से आए पांच भारतीयों में दिखे लक्षण, आर्मी अस्पताल भेजा गया 

Five individuals showing symptoms of Cough and Cold moved to Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt from Quarantine Facility at Manesar for better treatment. Samples sent for tests to AIIMS, of which result of one individual is negative. Results of four samples submitted today are awaited. pic.twitter.com/KMhPgpzHW2— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
Union Health Ministry: Further,e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders has been temporarily suspended, e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals is also not valid temporarily & the facility for submitting the application online for the physical visa from China is suspended. https://t.co/diUmcAZMG7
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने भारतीय नागरिकों को चीन जाने से बचने की एडवाइजरी जारी की है। साथ ही सरकार ने कहा है कि जो भी व्यक्ति 15 जनवरी 2020 से चीन गया है, उसके साथ यात्रा करने से भी बचा जाए।
केंद्र सरकार ने कहा है कि चीनी नागरिकों के लिए फिलहाल ई वीजा सुविधा रोक दी गई है। इसके अलावा हले से जारी ई वीजा और आवेदनों को भी निलंबित कर दिया गया है।
