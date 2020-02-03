शहर चुनें

Coronavirus: चीन से आए पांच भारतीयों में दिखे लक्षण, आर्मी अस्पताल भेजा गया 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 07:43 PM IST
मानेसर का आइसोलेशन सेंटर
मानेसर का आइसोलेशन सेंटर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
चीन से एयरलिफ्ट करके लाए गए करीब 650 भारतीयों में से पांच नागरिकों में खतरनाक कोरोनावायरस के लक्षण दिखाई दिए हैं। इन पांचों को मानेसर स्थित आइसोलेशन सेंटर से दिल्ली कैंट के बेस हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट किया गया है। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक इन पांचों में सर्दी और जुकाम के लक्षण पाए गए हैं। सभी के सैंपल जांच के लिए एम्स भेज दिए गए हैं। हालांकि जांच के बाद एक की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। बाकी चारों की रिपोर्ट आना अभी बाकी है। 
 

इसके अलावा करीब दो हफ्ते पहले चीन से लौटे दो लोगों को केरल के कोट्टयम के सरकारी अस्पताल में बनाए गए आइसोलेशन वार्ड में रखा गया है। 

चीन जाने से बचने की एडवाइजरी 

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने भारतीय नागरिकों को चीन जाने से बचने की एडवाइजरी जारी की है। साथ ही सरकार ने कहा है कि जो भी व्यक्ति 15 जनवरी 2020 से चीन गया है, उसके साथ यात्रा करने से भी बचा जाए। 

केंद्र सरकार ने कहा है कि चीनी नागरिकों के लिए फिलहाल ई वीजा सुविधा रोक दी गई है। इसके अलावा हले से जारी ई वीजा और आवेदनों को भी निलंबित कर दिया गया है। 


 

coronavirus beijing china wuhan coronavirus india
