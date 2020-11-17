शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   All MLAs and Ministers undergo COVID test ahead of the Winter session of Odisha Assembly

ओडिशा : शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले सभी विधायकों और मंत्रियों को कोरोना जांच करानी होगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 03:37 PM IST
odisha assembly
odisha assembly - फोटो : ani

ओडिशा विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले सभी विधायकों और मंत्रियों को कोविड-19 जांच करानी होगी। 
india news national odisha assembly odisha covid test winter session

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

