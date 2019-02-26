शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   air strike omar abdullah troll on twitter

Air Strike ट्विटर पर उमर का बयान हुआ ट्रोल, यूजर्स ने मीम्स बनाकर दिया जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 02:07 PM IST
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला
ख़बर सुनें
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद भारतीय वायु सेना ने मंगलवार की आधी रात को पाकिस्तान के कई इलाकों पर हमला किया, जिसमें आतंकियों के कई ठिकाने ध्वस्त हो गए। वायुसेना के इस कार्रवाई के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर सेना के प्रति सभी ने आभार जताया है। वहीं वरिष्ठ नेका उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भी सेना द्वारा किए गए प्रतिक्रिया पर ट्वीट किया। इसके बाद आम जनता ने उमर अब्दुल्ला को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन














 

Recommended

Rashifal
Predictions

26 February Horoscope : मंगल की कृपा से ये 8 राशियां रहेंगी मालामाल, आप भी देखें कैसा रहेगा आपका हाल

25 फरवरी 2019

भारतीय कार्रवाई की पाकिस्तानी सेना ने तस्वीर जारी की है
India News

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने ट्विटर पर जारी की भारतीय कार्रवाई की कथित तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2019

War Memorials
Bizarre News

ये हैं दुनिया के 10 शक्तिशाली युद्ध स्मारक, जो बने थे शहीदों की याद में

25 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Bollywood

करिश्मा कपूर को फिजिकल टॉर्चर करते थे एक्स हसबैंड संजय, एक्ट्रेस के बारे में देवर से पूछते थे एक-एक बात

26 फरवरी 2019

karisma kapoor
karishma kapoor
करिश्मा कपूर
करिश्मा कपूर
Bollywood

करिश्मा कपूर को फिजिकल टॉर्चर करते थे एक्स हसबैंड संजय, एक्ट्रेस के बारे में देवर से पूछते थे एक-एक बात

26 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह के बारे में करीना का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शादी के बाद वो मुझसे..'

25 फरवरी 2019

kareena kapoor
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor
kareena kapoor
kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह के बारे में करीना का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शादी के बाद वो मुझसे..'

25 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख कमर जावेद बाजवा
India News

इमरान खान के दो सेनाध्यक्षों ने देखा भारतीय बॉर्डर, बदले पाकिस्तानी हुक्मरानों के तेवर

25 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
india air strike india strike pakistan balakot strike balakot news india surgical strike surgical strike news surgical strike 2 mirage jets iaf attack pok iaf attack pakistan iaf news 12 mirage 2000 indian airforce attack on pok indian airforce attack pakistan mirage 2000 airborne early warning and control system airborne early warning aew tags surgical strike 2 iaf mirage 2000 india air force
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

pakistan media
World

भारत के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद क्या कह रही है पाकिस्तानी मीडिया?

26 फरवरी 2019

indian army
India News

पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा, भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट की ये कविता

26 फरवरी 2019

pepsico former ceo indira nooyi joins amazon board of directors
Online Market

अमेजन के बोर्ड में शामिल हुईं पेप्सीको की पूर्व सीईओ इंदिरा नूई

26 फरवरी 2019

governor satyapal malik
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सरकार के स्टैंड में बदलाव नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को मिली दो हजार की पहली किस्त

25 फरवरी 2019

Border
World

अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के लिए चाबहार के रास्ते नया रूट खोला

25 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump (File Photo)
World

ट्रंप से मिलने के लिए आधे रास्ते में पहुंची किम जोंग की ट्रेन

25 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

एके-47 बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अब बनाया ‘सुसाइड’ ड्रोन, रक्षा प्रदर्शनी में होगा पेश

25 फरवरी 2019

sarkari naukri Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2019 apply for trained graduate sarkari jobs
Jobs

45 हजार रुपए और अनेक सुविधाएं, यहां मिल रही ड्रीम जॉब

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Narendra Modi-Imran Khan
India News

युद्ध हुआ तो कौन जीतेगा, जानिए भारत-पाकिस्तान की सैन्य ताकत

दुनिया भर के देशों की सैन्य ताकत का सालाना आकलन करने वाली संस्था ग्लोबल फायर पावर के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान भारत के सामने कहीं नहीं ठहरता। पाकिस्तान की सैन्य शक्ति हर लिहाज में भारत से आधी है।

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
ट्विटर पर मायावती ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर साधा निशाना
India News

Air strike के बहाने ट्विटर पर मायावती ने साधा मोदी पर निशाना, उमर अब्दुल्ला ने उठाए ये सवाल

26 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में कार्रवाई
India News

पाक को पुलवामा का जवाब: सुबह 3.30 बजे थर्राया पीओके, 50 किमी अंदर घुस दागे 1000 किलो बम

26 फरवरी 2019

mig
India News

Air strike: भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट की ये कविता, कहा- 'दुष्ट कौरवों ने तुमको कायर समझा उतना ही'

26 फरवरी 2019

विदेश सचिव विक्रम गोखले
India News

पीओके में जैश के सबसे बड़े शिविर को नष्ट किया, कई आतंकी ढेर : भारत

26 फरवरी 2019

mirage 2000
India News

पुलवामा हमला: 12 दिन बाद 12 भारतीय विमानों ने कुछ इस अंदाज में लिया बदला

26 फरवरी 2019

Imran Khan
India News

भारत की कार्रवाई के बाद पाकिस्तान ने किया चीन को फोन, पीएम इमरान ने बुलाई आपात बैठक

26 फरवरी 2019

मौलाना युसूफ अजहर
India News

जानें कौन है मसूद अजहर का साला युसूफ अजहर, बालाकोट में चला रहा था आतंकी कैंप

26 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने जारी की भारतीय कार्रवाई की तस्वीरें
India News

एलओसी पार आतंकी ठिकानों पर बरसे भारतीय बम, जानें अबतक क्या हुआ

26 फरवरी 2019

rahul gandhi
India News

राहुल का सलाम, कांग्रेस ने कहा- जब पाक गिन रहा था भीख में मिले पैसे, तब अंदर तक जाकर बरसाए बम

26 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

भारतीय वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद पाकिस्तान संसद में बोलीं हिना रब्बानी, कहा- इमरजेंसी जैसे हालात 

भारत के पाकिस्तान पर कार्रवाई के बाद पाकिस्तान की पूर्व विदेश मंत्री हिना रब्बानी नेे संसद में पाक के पीएम इमरान खान पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि इमरान खान को संसद में आकर इसपर बोलना चाहिए। 

26 फरवरी 2019

एनआईए 0:54

यासीन मलिक सहित कई अलगाववादियों के ठिकानों पर एनआईए ने की छापेमारी

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:20

ये है मिराज-2000 जेट, जो कहर बनकर आतंकवादियों पर टूटा

26 फरवरी 2019

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक 2:17

पाकिस्तान को भारत का मुंहतोड़ जवाब, असैन्य कार्रवाई के तहत नष्ट किए गए जैश के आतंकी ठिकाने

26 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:11

पीओके में भारतीय वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद जश्न, कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने बांटे लड्डू

26 फरवरी 2019

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या केस : मध्यस्थता के विकल्प पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को करेगा फैसला

26 फरवरी 2019

Hindi
India News

हिंदी का जादू! चीनी छात्रों ने रखे हिंदी नाम, ली यांग हुईं अमृता तो ली पिन बने प्रभात

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना
India News

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में सर्वाधिक मकान बनाने वाला पहला राज्य बना उत्तर प्रदेश

26 फरवरी 2019

Election Commission
India News

आयोग: मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में लोकसभा चुनावों की घोषणा संभव

26 फरवरी 2019

Job
India News

मुद्रा योजना: नौकरियों में भारी उछाल, दो साल में 1.7 करोड़ को रोजगार

26 फरवरी 2019

तीनों सेना प्रमुखों के साथ उच्चस्तरीय बैठक करतीं रक्षामंत्री
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बड़े प्लान की तैयारी, तीनों सेना प्रमुखों के साथ रक्षामंत्री की बैठक शुरू

25 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.