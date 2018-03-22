शहर चुनें

वायु सेना प्रमुख बोले- चीन के खिलाफ मजबूत स्थिति में भारत, जरूरी चीजों की लिस्ट सरकार को भेजी

Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 03:05 PM IST
Air Force Chief Said, india is strong against china
भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ ने कहा कि चीन के खिलाफ वायु सेना एक मजबूत विकेट है। हमें बजट के लिए जो भी आवश्कताएं हैं, उन्हें सरकार को भेजा गया है। आपको बता दें कि  चीन और भारत के बीच लंबे समय से डोकलाम विवाद चल रहा है।   
हालही में चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने अपने संबोधन में दुनिया भर में अपनी ताकत का हवाला देते हुए खूनी जंग का ऐलान किया था। राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने 13वीं नेशनल पीपल्स कांग्रेस को संबोधित करते हुए कहा था कि चीन दुनिया में अपनी जगह पाने को लेकर पूरी तरह से आश्वस्त है और इसके लिए वो किसी भी युद्ध के लिए तैयार है। 

ताइवान और हॉन्ग कॉन्ग की आजादी का समर्थन करने वालों को भी चीन ने कड़ी चेतावनी दी थी। शी ने कहा था कि चीन से कोई एक इंच भी जमीन नहीं ले सकता। शी के इस बयान का वहां मौजूद सैकड़ों प्रतिनिधियों ने तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से स्वागत किया था।

शी ने कहा था, ''हमलोग अपने दुश्मनों के खिलाफ खूनी लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए कृतसंकल्प हैं। हम लोग पूरी मजबूती के साथ दुनिया में अपनी जगह पाने के लिए संकल्पबद्ध हैं।'' शी के इस भाषण का टीवी पर प्रसारण देख लोगों में कई प्रकार की बातें शुरू हो गईं थी। शी ने चीनी इतिहास पर कई बातें की थीं। शी ने कहा था कि चीन ने दुनिया को अखबार, कफ्युशियसवाद और चीनी दीवार जैसी चीजें दीं।
 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
India News

FB डाटा पर संग्राम: राहुल के बयान पर बीजेपी का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस 5 महीने से चुप क्यों है?

राहुल गांधी ने भाजपा पर मोसुल में मारे गए भारतीयों के मुद्दे को हटाने का आरोप लगाया है जिसपर रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने पलटवार किया है।

22 मार्च 2018

nirmala sitharam
India News

शहीदों के परिजनों को मोदी सरकार ने दी राहत, उठाएगी बच्चों की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा

22 मार्च 2018

KC TYAGI
India News

फेसबुक डाटा लीक मामला: केसी त्यागी के बेटे का नाम आया सामने, जेडीयू ने मांगी सफाई

22 मार्च 2018

BrahMos missile was successfully tested from Rajasthan Pokhran test range
India News

सुपरसोनिक मिसाइल 'ब्रह्मोस' का पोखरण से सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण, दुश्मनों के उड़ाएगी होश

22 मार्च 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव: यूपी में बदल रहे हैं पल-पल समीकरण, जानें क्या है वोटों का गणित

22 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह बोले- हमारे पाले में है गेंद, नीतीश कुमार नहीं तोड़ेंगे गठबंधन

22 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi Said, 39 Indians vanish from radar, Problem solved
India News

राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर कसा तंज- 39 भारतीयों की मौत की खबर मीडिया से गायब, लो हो गया समाधान

22 मार्च 2018

supreme court
India News

SC-ST Act: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से बीजेपी के दलित सांसद परेशान, मंत्री से की मुलाकात

22 मार्च 2018

अनंत कुमार
India News

बीजेपी ने टीपू को बताया कर्नाटक के इतिहास का काला अध्याय, राहुल बोले- सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव का प्रतीक

22 मार्च 2018

जल दिवस
India News

विश्व जल दिवस: पानी नहीं मिलने पर किस तरह होती है मौत?

22 मार्च 2018

Video: अब एडलट्स साइट नहीं, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट को दिन-रात सर्च कर रहे हैं भारतीय

मगर अब एक और रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसके मुताबिक एक सरकारी वेबसाइट को सर्च करने में भारतीयों ने पोर्न वेबसाइट और कंटेंट सर्च को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है।

22 मार्च 2018

जग्गा कालिया 1:30

सिर से जुड़े इन बच्चों को AIIMS ने दी थी नई जिंदगी, जानिए किस हालात में हैं अब

22 मार्च 2018

पानी 3:32

भारत के इस मेट्रो शहर में कुछ दिनों में बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेंगे लोग

22 मार्च 2018

पेयजल 3:00

गंगा-यमुना का देश बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेगा, इस कतार में शामिल हुआ भारत

22 मार्च 2018

WALK 3:02

अगर खाना खाकर टहलते हैं आप, तो काम की है ये खबर

22 मार्च 2018

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान
India News

ओडिशा में भारतीय वायु सेना का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त

20 मार्च 2018

इंडियन एयर फाॅर्स (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नौसेना का पश्चिम लहर अभ्यास खत्म, जहाजों, पनडुब्बियों और लड़ाकू विमानों ने दिखाई ताकत

1 मार्च 2018

Army officer of Lt Colonel rank detained by intelligence wing of the Army
India News

हनी ट्रैप में फंसे सेना के लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल हिरासत में, पूछताछ जारी

14 फरवरी 2018

Person with Tattoo on body may lose job in air force 
India News

अब शरीर पर टैटू गुदवाना पड़ेगा भारी, जा सकती है वायुसेना की नौकरी

2 फरवरी 2018

Air force arrest suspicious youth near Trishul Air Base
Bareilly

त्रिशूल एयरफोर्स स्टेशन के पास संदिग्ध दबोचा

25 जनवरी 2018

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

'हर चुनौती से निपटने में सक्षम है वायुसेना'

22 दिसंबर 2017

