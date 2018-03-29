All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP A. Navaneethakrishnan says 'Yes I had threatened to commit suicide if the Centre failed to constitute a Cauvery Management Board by the March 29 deadline of Supreme Court.' pic.twitter.com/nxgVbJ9mIx— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
#TamilNadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami holds meeting with ministers & officials on Cauvery water issue at Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/JRygDqjq42— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
केंद्र सरकार एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल करेगी।
29 मार्च 2018