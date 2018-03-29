शहर चुनें

कावेरी जल बोर्ड न बनने पर AIADMK के सांसद ने दी आत्महत्या की धमकी

29 Mar 2018
ऑल इंडिया अन्ना द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (AIADMK) के सांसद ए नवनीत कृष्णन ने केंद्र सरकार को आत्महत्या करने धमकी दी है। नवनीत कृष्णन ने कहा है कि अगर केंद्र सरकार कावेरी मैनेजमेंट बोर्ड का निर्माण 29 मार्च तक नहीं करती है तो AIADMK के सभी सांसद आत्म हत्या कर लेंगे। बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कावेरी मैनेजमेंट बोर्ड के बनाए जाने का जिम्मा केंद्र सरकार को दिया था। 
नवनीत कृष्णन ने बताया कि तमिलनाडु में मांग है कि एआईडीएम के सांसद इस्तीफा दें। लेकिन मैं केंद्र सरकार और राज्य के लोगों को कहना चाहता हूं कि अगर केंद्र सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुरूप कावेरी जल मैनेजमेंट का गठन नहीं करती है तो हमारे सारे सांसद आत्म हत्या कर लेंगे। एआईडीएमके 13 सदस्य राज्यसभा में और 37 लोकसभा में हैं। 
 

नवनीत ने द हिंदू से बातचीत में बताया कि कावेरी जल विवाद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक दशक बाद फैसला सुनाया है और अब साफ है कि केंद्र के पास सिर्फ छह सप्ताह ही है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं और सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला बिलकुल अलग है।

केंद्र सरकार कर्नाटक में होने वाले चुनाव और अपने फायदे की वजह से बोर्ड के निर्माण में देरी नहीं कर सकती है।  नवनीत ने आगे कहा कि तमिलनाडु के गांव में रहने वाले लोगों के पास उनकी जरूरतभर का पानी भी नहीं है। केंद्र सरकार फैसला आने के बाद इसे अनिश्चितकाल के लिए दबा नहीं सकती है। 

वहीं दूसरी ओर तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पलानीसामी कावेरी जल विवाद और बोर्ड निर्माण को लेकर अपने मंत्रियों के साथ  सचिवालय में मीटिंग कर रहे हैं।





 
