Tamil Nadu: महिला सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की मौत से टूटी चेन्नई प्रशासन की नींद, ताबड़तोड़ भरे सड़कों के गड्ढे

चेन्नई में कल एक महिला सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की मौत के बाद जिला प्रशासन की नींद खुल गई है। सड़क पर गड्ढों के कारण जहां यह दुर्घटना हुई थी, उस इलाके के गड्ढे ताबड़तोड़ भरे गए। पुलिस ने भी तुरफ-फुरत कार्रवाई कर महिला को कुचलने वाले ट्रक को जब्त कर चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

Tamil Nadu | Civic authorities fill the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road after a woman software engineer died as she was mowed down by a truck Maduravoyal in Chennai after her two-wheeler hit a pothole: Poonamallee Police pic.twitter.com/BlGm1vwPh6