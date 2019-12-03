शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   advocate Rajeev Dhawan who appeared for Sunni Waqf Board sacked from ayodhya case

वकील राजीव धवन को जमीयत ने अयोध्या मामले से हटाया, फेसबुक पर बयां किया दर्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 09:16 AM IST
वरिष्ठ वकील राजीव धवन
वरिष्ठ वकील राजीव धवन - फोटो : ANI
अयोध्या मामले में सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड और अन्य मुस्लिम पक्षों की तरफ से उच्चतम न्यायालय में पेश हुए वरिष्ठ वकील राजीव धवन को मामले से हटा दिया गया है। फेसबुक पोस्ट के जरिए उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने फेसबुक पर लिखा, 'मुझे एडवोकेट ऑन रिकॉर्ड और जमीयत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले एजाज मकबूल ने बाबरी मामले से हटा दिया है। मैंने बिना आपत्ति के उन्हें खुद को हटाए जाने के निर्णय को स्वीकार करते हुए औपचारिक पत्र भेज दिया है।' बता दें कि जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद ने सोमवार को अयोध्या मामले पर दिए फैसले के खिलाफ पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की है।
उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैं अब पुनर्विचार याचिका या मामले का हिस्सा नहीं हूं। मुझे बताया गया है कि मदनी ने मेरी बर्खास्तगी के बारे में कहा है। मेरी बतबीयत खराब होने की वजह से मुझे मामले से हटाया गया है। यह पूरी तरह से बकवास है।'
rajeev dhawan ayodhya case review petition sunni waqf board
