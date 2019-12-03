वकील राजीव धवन को जमीयत ने अयोध्या मामले से हटाया, फेसबुक पर बयां किया दर्द

Advocate Rajeev Dhawan (who appeared for Sunni Waqf Board & other Muslim parties in Ayodhya case): No longer involved in the review or the case. I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. https://t.co/K9rNgsk0No— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से साल 2012 में हुए निर्भया कांज के आरोपियों की दया याचिका को खारिज करने की गुहार लगाई है।
3 दिसंबर 2019