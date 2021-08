कार्रवाई : महाराष्ट्र व गोवा के समूह की 175 करोड़ की आयकर चोरी पकड़ी, ईडी ने जब्त की ज्वेलर्स की 363 करोड़ की प्रॉपर्टी

ED says it has attached 45 immovable properties worth Rs 363.51 crores of MBS Jewellers Private Limited, MBS Impex Private Limited, Sukesh Gupta, Anurag Gupta, Neetu Gupta, Vandana Gupta & their other group entities on Aug 26 under PMLA, 2002 pic.twitter.com/cfBF7aDjQK