लापरवाही: पुणे के स्कूल में मिड-डे मील की जगह पहुंचा पशुओं का चारा, जांच की मांग

Maharashtra: A Govt school in Pune received cattle fodder, instead of mid-day meal for students.— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021
Pune Mayor says, "Mid-day meal scheme is run by state govt. Municipal corporation is responsible for only distribution among students. It's very unfortunate. An inquiry is demanded." pic.twitter.com/9cO1wcfefQ
