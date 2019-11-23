शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   A car after losing control falls from flyover in Raidurgam in Hyderabad

फ्लाईओवर से गिरी कार, एक की मौत, वीडियो में देखें कैसी मची अफरातफरी

न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 06:53 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक
प्रतीकात्मक - फोटो : AmarUjala
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद के रायदुर्गम में फ्लाईओवर पर कार के अनियंत्रित होने के कारण बड़ा हादसा हो गया। ये कार बायोडिवर्सिटी जंक्शन के पास फ्लाईओवर से नीचे गिर गई जिसमें एक महिला की मौत हो गई और कार चालक समेत अन्य दो लोग घायल हो गए।  
विज्ञापन
हादसा के बाद ग्रेटर हैदराबाद म्यूनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन मेयर ने दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वाली महिला के परिजनों को 5 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा देने की घोषणा की है और इस फ्लाईओवर को तीन दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। 
 

 
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

others in jarakothi pilibhit
Pilibhit

बस के ब्रेक लगाने पर पीछे से टकराई रोडवेज, 29 यात्री घायल

23 नवंबर 2019

हादसे में घायल वर्षा
Agra

हादसे ने छीन लिया वर्षा का परिवार, आंखों के सामने जिंदा जल गए मां-बाप और भाई

23 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण
Hardoi

यूपी में भीषण सड़क हादसा, ट्रक और ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की भिड़ंत में तीन की मौत, तीन की हालत गंभीर

23 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
छात्र की मौत
Dehradun

कार से टकराकर बाइक सवार एलएलबी के छात्र की मौत, हेलमेट न पहनने से सिर में लगी थी चोट

23 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन हादसा
National

हैदराबाद के काचीगुडा में दो ट्रेन आपस में टकराई, कई यात्रियों के घायल होने की खबर

11 नवंबर 2019

train Accident
India News

तेलंगाना के काचीगुडा रेलवे स्टेशन पर दो ट्रेनों की भिड़ंत, कई यात्री घायल

11 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
car flyover raidurgam hyderabad
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-अजित पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: एनसीपी बैठक में पहुंचे अजित के करीबी धनंजय मुंडे...शिवसेना पहुंची सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

राजनीति खेल है समय और मौके का, महाराष्ट्र में यह साबित हुआ

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Anubhav, Devendra and Paresh Rawal
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही बॉलीवुड ने किया ट्वीट, देखें किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र में बहुमत साबित करना आसान नहीं होगा
India News

पवार का दावा: संख्या बल हमारे पास.. सरकार बनाएंगे, उद्धव बोले- लोकतंत्र के नाम पर खेल

23 नवंबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

टेस्ट मैच देखने इस अंदाज में पति के साथ पहुंचीं नुसरत जहां, लोग तुरंत खींचने लगे तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Maharashtra CM Chair
India News

शिवसेना-कांग्रेस और एनसीपी को भनक तक नहीं लगी और भाजपा ले उड़ी सीएम की कुर्सी

23 नवंबर 2019

meme
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र उलटफेरः वायरल हो रहे मीम्स, यूजर बोले- कहीं भी सरकार बनानी हो शाह से करें संपर्क

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-सुप्रिया सुले (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शरद पवार और सुप्रिया सुले के शपथग्रहण समारोह में उपस्थित न होने के क्या हैं मायने

23 नवंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

कौन हैं एनसीपी के अजित पवार, जो बने महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री

23 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: दोबारा मुख्यमंत्री बने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को किताबें लिखने का भी शौक

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा यहां के किशोर हैं आलसी, भारत का 7वां स्थान, डब्ल्यूएचओ ने दी यह सलाह

डब्ल्यूएचओ ने 146 देशों के 16 लाख किशोरों की सक्रियता को लेकर एक अध्ययन किया है।

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस-अजित पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: एनसीपी बैठक में पहुंचे अजित के करीबी धनंजय मुंडे...शिवसेना पहुंची सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुंबई की अदालत से राहुल गांधी को नहीं मिली राहत, मानहानि मामले में अर्जी की खारिज

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र में सुबह 5.27 बजे हटा राष्ट्रपति शासन
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सुबह 5.27 बजे हटाया गया राष्ट्रपति शासन

23 नवंबर 2019

Ajit pawar and Dushyant Chautala
India News

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र: दो राज्य, दो भतीजे, अपने दम पर बना दी भाजपा की सरकार

23 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फड़नवीस
India News

देवेंद्र फडणवीस बोले- हम देंगे एक स्थिर सरकार, मोदी है तो मुमकिन है

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस ने एनसीपी पर लगाया विश्वासघात का आरोप, पवार बोले यह अजित का फैसला

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र के राजनीतिक उलटफेर को लेकर नेताओं ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी
India News

महाराष्ट्र: राज्य के सियासी उलटफेर को लेकर जानिए किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अदालत ने राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ राष्ट्रद्रोह का केस दर्ज करने की शिकायत खारिज की

23 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार-देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

भाजपा-अजित क्या जुटा पाएंगे बहुमत का आंकड़ा, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का वर्तमान गणित

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जब रजा मुराद ने जीनत को छूने से कर दिया इनकार

बॉलीवुड में एक समय हुआ करता था जब डकैतों को लेकर बहुत सी फिल्में बना करती थीं। एक्टर ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस को डकैत का रोल दिया जाता था। आज हम रजा मुराद के जन्मदिन पर आपको फिल्म 'डाकू हसीना' का एक दिलचस्प किस्सा सुनाने जा रहे हैं।

23 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:09

मनीष मल्होत्रा के घर दिखीं अनुष्का शर्मा तो एयरपोर्ट पर शमा सिकंदर का दिखा दिलकश अंदाज

23 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:42

मीठीबाई कॉलेज पहुंचे कार्तिक, भूमि और अनन्या, 'पति पत्नी और वो' का किया प्रमोशन

23 नवंबर 2019

संजय-गिरीश 2:21

भाजपा MLA गिरीश महाजन का शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत पर हमला, कहा राउत को हुए 'जुबानी दस्त'

23 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:09

कार्तिक आर्यन ने सेलिब्रेट किया अपना जन्मदिन, शामिल हुए बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे

23 नवंबर 2019

Related

संजय-गिरीश
India News

भाजपा MLA गिरीश महाजन का शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत पर हमला, कहा राउत को हुए 'जुबानी दस्त'

23 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

आज का नहीं पुराना है पवार का धोखा, पहले चाचा और अब भतीजे ने मारी पलटी

23 नवंबर 2019

रणदीप सुरजेवाला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस का भाजपा पर प्रहार, रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने पूछे 10 तीखे सवाल

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

शरद पवार के परिवार में सब कुछ ठीक नहीं, पहले ही पड़ चुकी है फूट

23 नवंबर 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
India News

मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में भूषण स्टील के पूर्व सीएमडी संजय सिंघल को सात दिन की रिमांड पर भेजा गया

23 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र : टूट से बचने के लिए कांग्रेस के विधायक जाएंगे मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान

23 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited