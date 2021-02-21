ओडिशा : तलाशी अभियान के दौरान बारूदी सुरंग में विस्फोट, बीएसएफ का जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल

ओडिशा के मलकानगिरि के गुगापाधार में मैथिली पुलिस और बीएसएफ जवानों के संयुक्त तलाशी अभियान के दौरान एक बारूदी सुरंग विस्फोट हो गया। इस विस्फोट में बीएसएफ का एक जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायल जवान को हेलीकॉप्टर से इलाज के लिए रायपुर भेजा गया है।

A BSF jawan injured critically in a landmine explosion during a search operation at Gugapadar under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri, Odisha. The jawan has been shifted to Raipur by helicopter for further treatment: Bijaypal Singh Assistant Commandant, BSF pic.twitter.com/5U7NHKQcB5