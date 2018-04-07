शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   87 District judges transferred in Rajasthan

राजस्थान में 87 जजों का तबादला, सलमान को सजा सुनाने वाले जज का भी हुआ ट्रांसफर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 03:20 AM IST
राजस्थान में शुक्रवार देर रात 87 जिला जजों का ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया है। इन जजों में बॉलीवुड कलाकर सलमान खान को काले हिरण के शिकार में दोषी ठहराने वाले और 5 साल कैद की सजा सुनाने वाले जज रविंदर कुमार जोशी का नाम भी शामिल है। उन्हें सिरोही भेज दिया गया है और अब उनकी जगह जोधपुर सेशस कोर्ट के नए जज चंद्रकुमार सोंगरा होंगे। 
देर रात हुए इस फेरबदल से इस वक्त पूरे राजस्थान में हड़कंप बचा हुआ है। वहीं, प्रशासन इन ट्रांसफरों को रुटीन बता रहा है। इस बीच शनिवार को सलमान खान की बेल पर होने वाली सुनवाई पर इस ट्रांसफर का कितना फर्क पड़ेगा, इस पर अभी किसी ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है। 
 



यह है पूरा मामला
जोधपुर कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को सलमान खान को काले हिरण शिकार में दोषी पाया और 5 साल की कैद की सजा और 10 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया। कोर्ट ने सलमान के साथ अन्य दोषियों (सैफ अली खान, तब्बू, नीलम और सोनाली बेंद्रे) को बरी कर दिया। अपनी सजा के खिलाफ सलमान ने सेशन कोर्ट में जमानत याचिका दायर की।

शुक्रवार को सलमान की जमानत याचिका और सजा के निलंबन को लेकर कोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों की दलिलों को सुना और अपना फैसला शनिवार तक टाल दिया है।  

