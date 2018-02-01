अपना शहर चुनें

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:09 AM IST
सरकार ने पाकिस्तान से सटी सीमा की सुरक्षा करने वाली बीएसएफ को छह नई बटालियन खड़ी करने की अनुमति दे दी है। इनमें करीब 7,000 जवान होंगे। सूत्रों के अनुसार, गृहमंत्रालय ने बल के लिए 2,090.94 करोड़ रुपये भी मंजूर किए हैं। ये नई बटालियन तस्करी और घुसपैठ वाली भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा पर तैनात होंगी। 

प्रत्येक बटालियन में होते हैं 1000 से ज्यादा जवान

बीएसएफ नई भर्तियां करेगी। नए जवान एक साल के भीतर जमीनी मोर्चे पर तैनात हो जाएंगे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, गृह मंत्रालय ने 19 जनवरी को बल के नई बटालियन खड़ी करने के प्रस्ताव को हरी झंडी दे दी थी। साथ ही बीएसएफ मुख्यालय से कहा गया था कि इन बटालियन को ऑपरेशनल बनाने की प्रक्रिया तेजी से शुरू की जाए। 

एक साल के अंदर हो जाएगी नए जवानों की तैनाती

चार बटालियन को पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश सीमा पर आठ इंटीग्रेटेड चेक पोस्ट की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा दिया जाएगा। वहीं शेष दो बटालियन जमीन पर सक्रिय रहेंगे। ये थके हुए सिपाहियों को बदलने में मदद करेंगी। इस बीच, सूत्रों ने कहा कि आईटीबीपी को नई बटालियन के गठन की मंजूरी देने की प्रक्रिया अंतिम दौर में है।
