मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी ‘बंदर’ दबोचा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बुलंदशहर Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 05:48 AM IST
मामन कलां रोड पर शनिवार देर रात मुठभेड़ के बाद पुलिस ने 25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश सोनू उर्फ बंदर को दबोच लिया। इस दौरान उसके दो साथी अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर भाग गए। देहात कोतवाल तपेश्वर सागर ने बताया कि रात करीब डेढ़ बजे वह टीम के साथ क्षेत्र में गश्त कर रहे थे। तभी मामन कलां रोड पर बाइक पर तीन लोग आते हुए दिखे। पुलिस ने जब उन्हें रुकने का इशारा किया तो वे भागने लगे। तभी सड़क किनारे रेत पर उनकी बाइक फिसल गई। 
खुद को घिरता देख बदमाशों ने पुलिस टीम पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जवाबी फायरिंग में एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लग गई और वह जख्मी होकर गिर पड़ा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसे दबोच लिया। गिरफ्तार सोनू उर्फ छोटू उर्फ बंदर पुत्र इश्तियाक गांव अब्दुल्लापुर थाना भावनपुर जिला मेरठ का रहने वाला है। उसके फरार साथी सानू नेपाली व अमजद की तलाश में पुलिस दबिश दे रही है। सोनू देहात कोतवाली क्षेत्र में हुई लूट और मेरठ के नौचंदी थाना क्षेत्र में डकैती के मामले में फरार चल रहा था। उस पर एसएसपी ने 25 हजार रुपये के इनाम की घोषणा की थी।

