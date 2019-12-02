शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   10 flights of GoAir running late from Delhi Airport, due to non-availability of cockpit crew

गोएयर में कॉकपिट क्रू स्टाफ की कमी, देरी से उड़ान भर रहे कई विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 01:16 PM IST
दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर खड़ा गोएयर का विमान
दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर खड़ा गोएयर का विमान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गोएयर में कॉकपिट क्रू की अनुपलब्धता के कारण 10 विमान देरी से उड़ान भर रहे हैं। ये विमान दिल्ली अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरते हैं। विमानों के देरी से उड़ान भरने के कारण यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हवाई अड्डे के अधिकारियों ने इसकी जानकारी दी। 
विज्ञापन

 
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

जब इस फ्लाइट में सौ रुपये के कोक की जगह थमाया 10 का माजा, नाराज यात्री ने ट्वीट कर दर्ज कराई शिकायत

20 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

शराब पीकर ड्यूटी पर पहुंचे 13 विमानन कर्मचारी, डीजीसीए ने तीन महीने के लिए किया निलंबित

28 अक्टूबर 2019

जेट एयरवेज के पूर्व सीईओ विनय दुबे
Corporate

बंद हो चुकी जेट एयरवेज के पूर्व सीईओ विनय दुबे बने गोएयर में सलाहकार

20 अक्टूबर 2019

air india
Business Diary

एयर इंडिया को तेल कंपनियों की चेतावनी, 18 अक्तूबर तक पैसे का भुगतान नहीं तो ईंधन बंद

10 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

हैदराबाद के लिए उड़ान भरते ही फ्लाइट में आई तकनीकी खराबी, पटना एयरपोर्ट पर आपात लैंडिंग

2 अक्टूबर 2019

go air neo 320 has big security lapse, does not have navigation chart
Business Diary

गो एयर के विमान में बड़ी सुरक्षा चूक, नहीं था नेविगेशन चार्ट, करनी पड़ी वापसी

16 अगस्त 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
delhi airport plane
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

vodafone idea airtel old plan
Tech Diary

रिचार्ज कराने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से महंगे हो जाएंगे एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के प्लान

2 दिसंबर 2019

विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
Chandigarh

इंटरनेशनल पहलवान की अनोखी शादी, 8 फेरे न बैंड बाजा न बरात, 1 रुपये में सगाई, बने विवेक 'सुहाग'

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'40 हजार करोड़ बचाने के लिए फडणवीस बने सीएम' खुलासे पर शिवसेना का पलटवार

2 दिसंबर 2019

सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी ने की शादी
Delhi NCR

तमाम विवादों के बीच हुई पंखुड़ी पाठक और अनिल यादव की शादी, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

दबंगों ने रोकी बरात
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: दबंगों ने नहीं चढ़ने दी दूल्हे की बरात, ट्रैक्टर टॉली लगाकर रोका रास्ता

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
road accident
Delhi NCR

मर गई संवेदना: फुटपाथ पर एक के ऊपर एक रखे शव, मोबाइल भी कर लिए चोरी

2 दिसंबर 2019

mb shetty
Bollywood

वेटर का काम छोड़ ये एक्टर बना था बॉलीवुड का स्टंट मास्टर, आज बेटा बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स को देता है काम

2 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

स्टेज पर रोईं आलिया भट्ट, ऋषि कपूर ने किया फांसी देने का समर्थन, पांच खबरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद में मुंह पर काली पट्टी बांध महिलाओं ने जताया विरोध (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya : पंक्चर मिस्त्री से मिले अहम सुराग से पकड़े गए चारों आरोपी

2 दिसंबर 2019

Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

Video: बहन शाहीन के बारे में बात करते हुए फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ीं आलिया भट्ट

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

bhopal gas tragedy causes
India News

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: 35 साल और उससे मिले जख्म

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी को 35 साल हो चुके हैं। 2-3 दिसंबर 1984 की रात को हुआ ये भयावह हादसा हजारों लोगों को निगल गया।

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राजनाथ सिंह-जया बच्चन
India News

संसद Live: हैदराबाद मामले पर चर्चा, राजनाथ बोले- हम कानून बनाने को तैयार

2 दिसंबर 2019

पंकजा मुंडे के ट्विटर का स्क्रीनशॉट
India News

महाराष्ट्र में लग सकता है भाजपा को एक और झटका, पंकजा मुंडे ने पार्टी छोड़ने के दिए संकेत

2 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामला: थोड़ी देर में जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करेगा

2 दिसंबर 2019

अपने साथियों के साथ खड़ी सब लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी
India News

रचा इतिहास: भारतीय नौसेना की पहली महिला पायलट बनीं सब लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी

2 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद की घटना पर विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: महिला डॉक्टर के साथ हुई दरिंदगी में परत दर परत खुलासे 

2 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में जया बच्चन
India News

दुष्कर्म के दोषियों को जनता के सामने बीच सड़क मार देना चाहिए: संसद में जया बच्चन

2 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'40 हजार करोड़ बचाने के लिए फडणवीस बने सीएम' खुलासे पर शिवसेना का पलटवार

2 दिसंबर 2019

tariff plans increased by jio Vodafone idea and airtel data pack
India News

लद गए सस्ती कॉल के दिन, जियो ने भी 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ाईं दरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एससी-एसटी आरक्षण मामले पर केंद्र की याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

2 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लद गए सस्ती कॉल के दिन, जियो ने भी 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ाईं दरें

सस्ती कॉल दरें अब बीते दिन की बात हो चुकी है। टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने अपनी कॉल दरें बढ़ा दी हैं। जियो ने भी दरें 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ा दी हैं।

2 दिसंबर 2019

आंखों के लिए योग 6:11

आंखों को स्वस्थ रखने में ये योगासन करते हैं मदद | Amar Ujala

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका चोपड़ा 1:41

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस नेता ने प्रियंका गांधी की जगह बोला प्रियंका चोपड़ा जिंदाबाद, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

2 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:11

2 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

2 दिसंबर 2019

मर्दानी 2 15:01

बॉलीवुड की मर्दानी रानी मुखर्जी से अमर उजाला ने की खास बातचीत, देखिए

1 दिसंबर 2019

Related

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

देवेंद्र फडणवीस की सफाई, केंद्र को 40 हजार करोड़ रुपये वापस करने की बात झूठी 

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

मोबाइल दरों की बढ़ोतरी पर प्रियंका: अमीर दोस्तों के फायदे के लिए जनता की जेब काट रही भाजपा

2 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

हलाला, बहुविवाह के खिलाफ अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जल्द सुनवाई से इनकार

2 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

उच्चतम न्यायालय चुनाव आयोग के फैसले के खिलाफ दर्ज डीएमके की याचिका पर सुनवाई को राजी

2 दिसंबर 2019

स्वीडन के राजा से मुलाकात करते राष्ट्रपति
India News

स्वीडन का शाही जोड़ा पांच दिवसीय यात्रा पर पहुंचा दिल्ली, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद से की मुलाकात

2 दिसंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: डीके शिवकुमार को आयकर विभाग ने भेजा समन, एजेंसी के सामने होंगे पेश

2 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited